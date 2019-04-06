Boxes of summer clothes brought out from the closet. Digging out the garden tools from the shed. Listing the home projects to tackle in the next few months. Dusting off the window screens stored for the winter. Vacation plans coming together. Watching hints of green push their way to the surface of the garden patch.
This is the regular scene at our home for the past week or so, where a sort of chaos has taken over. These things weren’t happening a few weeks ago, nor were they since probably last October. They are signs of change; of course, spring is just around the corner.
We have before us a new beginning — again. Just like before, the same old things are going on in preparation for a garden, vacation, home repair, and yard upkeep. And yet, these things are new, not in what they are outwardly, but in how they are experienced and expressed this time around. Yes, there are new seeds to plant — but not the same exact seeds as last year. Yes, there are rooms to be painted, but not the same rooms as last year, nor the same color. Yes, there is the same time away from home to plan, but not to the same places as before — for, even if we did travel to the same geographical places we once did, and visit the same people, haven’t those places and those people changed over the course of time?
The same, yet different. This is the cycle of life — a constant cycle of old “new beginnings,” not old in the sense of worn out, but in the sense of repeated, recurrent, and patterned. In that they are “old,” they bring the comfort of the familiar; in that they are “new,” they bring energy in the freshness of this particular experience of them.
When such thoughts come to my mind, I am humbled by the possibilities laid before us by God in creating this world in such a way. Comfort and energy are made to coexist; predictable, routine cycles embody their own unique “feel” and spirit, never exactly the same, and hence always open to the possible, the new, the hopeful. This spring beginning has happened so many times before, and yet never in this exact way, never with people who are exactly the same as they were before. And so it is with all beginnings — a framework of what has happened before, adorned with new creation.
Our faith has a wonderful beauty in this same combination. We trust in a God who lives beyond time, and goes “back” to the ultimate beginnings of all things. Yet this God lives in us and through us in newness of life — “forgiveness,” “redemption,” “hope,” “growth,” “presence,” “possibility,” “mercy,” “challenge,” and “upbuilding” are the language of the Holy, as well as the language of the new. And this is our language in the faith. We are no longer slaves to what has been, even though we meet it again, whether in memory, recurrence, or influence. We may meet it again in newness of life, given to us through the conduit of faith. This is what I think about when I hear the scriptures tell us that “in Christ, we are made a new creation.”
I pray that, in this season of new beginnings, you recognize in the midst of what is happening again, there are new possibilities for life and spirit for you. God is always doing something new, even in the midst of the “old.”
God’s Grace Be With You, John