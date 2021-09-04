Community of Faith: To be a blessing

Recently, I had the incredible experience of participating in the blessing of a dear friend’s new home. As I thought about the experience I realized that the home was already blessed. The building of this home took over eighteen months but they were months of blessed decision making. Every decision, every nail hammered, every board, every stone placed had been positioned with creativity and integrity, with a spirit of purpose and kindness. The architect, the contractor, the craftsmen had blessed this home with the gifts of their artistry and workmanship. We were just affirming, confirming with word and prayer the blessing that already existed. It was a beautiful, heartfelt experience for sure. It led me to a deeper awareness of the importance of blessing the space between us, blessing each other and I was reminded of a special book by John O’ Donohue entitled To Bless the Space Between Us, a collection of blessing prayers. It also led me to ponder the whole idea of being a blessing to each other. O’Donohue says in his introduction that the word blessing evokes a sense of warmth and protection; it suggests that no life is alone or unremarkable or unreachable. We are called to be blessing to each other. We are called to seek out, to observe the opportunities to give and receive blessing moment by moment. Julia Cameron, in her book Blessings, says the act of blessing is a step into faith. That deserves repeating: The act of blessing one another is a step, a leap of faith. She continues by saying that rather than be blocked or hindered by circumstances that seem adversarial, we must step forward into the firmness of the soil of our Creator God. This means that we are called to believe in the grace of blessing and then to strive to be blessing to each other, the giving and the receiving, in a world deeply in need of both. What does this look like? We humans need a handbook. Again, I recalled a conversation with a friend who spoke of the experience of having a multitude of windows replaced in her home. She spoke of how the installers were extremely professional. They were craftsmen, they knew what they were doing and they accomplished it with grace and expertise. They were kind and respectful. And as we talked I realized again that this was blessing. When we share our gifts, when we share our most authentic selves with the other we are truly a blessing. And too, when we can receive the blessing the other affords us, we too become blessing. Blessing meeting Blessing. Maybe we don’t even realize it but we can be, we are called to be the foundational experiences of faith that bespeak the love and beauty and intention of our Creator God for this world we live in. Blessing: a kind response to someone in need; a smile on a cloudy day; using my gifts to honor another’s graced desire; receiving another’s gift with a deep sense of gratitude. Perhaps in this time of uncertainty we might shift our thoughts, for a moment, to be aware of the blessings within us and all around us.