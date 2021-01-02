Community of Faith: Trading prophecies

I believe that much of this tendency has to do with self-fulfilling prophecies taking a more central stage in people’s lives. A self-fulfilling prophecy can be thought of as the mind-frame we nurture today which sets tomorrow’s agenda. It usually takes the form of a despondent look upon the future which helps make that future as bad as predicted, robbing efforts of their energy for positive change, depressing the perspective so that no hopeful outcome is planned for nor moved toward. We predict we will fail the test, so why study? We envision the job will be miserable, and help it to be so with a poor attitude or lackluster effort. We are certain the response will be negative, so we fail to make the invitation. We know the odds are against us, so we pay less attention to the cards we are dealt — and wind up playing them poorly. It’s pessimism 101 — in order to not be disappointed, and to keep us from losing too much, envision the worst that can happen, and strategize for minimal damage. It is the perspective shaped by despair.