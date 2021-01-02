Community of Faith: Trading prophecies

There’s a lot of proclaiming going on these days.
A couple of weeks ago, I saw a couple of gentlemen out on the corner of Mullan and Reserve holding up an American flag, a flag associated with our president, and a poster with the words “Stop the Steal” prominently displayed. It was very cold; they were standing in the snow; they were all bundled up; they looked pretty miserable; the traffic seemed to pay no attention, no horns honking, no waves, no hostility or affirmation that I could sense. I drove past that same corner about a half hour later; they were gone.
It made me think that many times, and perhaps especially in these days we find ourselves in, there is so much proclamation going on about things that are not substantial, not real, not truthful, or not helpful; things rooted in emotion more than reason, things based on opinion rather than science, things to be frightened of rather than things to be hopeful for. It is certainly a mark of our times just how much we are affected by fear even if it is proved to be unfounded.
Fear is one of the most powerful forces affecting individuals and society, capable of making even the most rational, level-headed person lose traction for living. This is especially the case for groups formed around the identification of a common fear, which so very often turns into a common hatred of what is feared — think white supremacy groups or the KKK. Fear and hatred are commodities that tend to feed upon themselves, identifying a threat — real or imagined — and then applying the magnifying lens of anxiety in search of other supportive evidence for the fear or the hate, which then feeds back into the original fears or hatred, reinforcing its narrative. On and on it goes until there arise conspiracy theories, alternative facts, abject hypocrisy, and other irrational dispositions that have most of us wondering, “How did they ever come to think that?”
I believe that much of this tendency has to do with self-fulfilling prophecies taking a more central stage in people’s lives. A self-fulfilling prophecy can be thought of as the mind-frame we nurture today which sets tomorrow’s agenda. It usually takes the form of a despondent look upon the future which helps make that future as bad as predicted, robbing efforts of their energy for positive change, depressing the perspective so that no hopeful outcome is planned for nor moved toward. We predict we will fail the test, so why study? We envision the job will be miserable, and help it to be so with a poor attitude or lackluster effort. We are certain the response will be negative, so we fail to make the invitation. We know the odds are against us, so we pay less attention to the cards we are dealt — and wind up playing them poorly. It’s pessimism 101 — in order to not be disappointed, and to keep us from losing too much, envision the worst that can happen, and strategize for minimal damage. It is the perspective shaped by despair.
But there is another way to play this game, one that has nothing to lose, so long as it is played by divine-inspired rules. It is to trade our self-fulfilling prophecy for a God-fulfilling prophecy. The beauty of replacing our self-fulfilling prophecy with God’s is that God sets a vision that is not up to us to determine or control; there are variables introduced that are not limited to our understanding nor awareness, variables such as grace and mercy, peace and justice, guidance and truth, service and compassion — commodities that are all too often fickle, unpredictable, and contorted when left to human devices. God’s vision exceeds ours; and with God’s vision comes God’s presence, to make hope more than wishful thinking, making it a standard for life’s organization and activity. When we make God’s vision our own, we are no longer controlled by fear; we are guided by hope.
We have a choice. We can choose to be prodded by fear, or to be led by hope. We can choose to be forced by threats, or to be guided by possibility. We can choose to be oppressed by doom, or to be released by hope. And it is the perspective that we choose today that helps set our course toward tomorrow.
God’s Grace Be With You.
Rev. John Daniels is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Missoula. He can be reached at john@fumcmissoula.com.