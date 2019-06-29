In my recent conversations with persons inside and outside of my faith community, I’m beginning to hear things change. Just a few months ago, the conversations seemed fairly predictable, often centering upon despair over our national political realities, frustration over our lack of expeditious response to our environmental crisis, horror over our demonstrated capacity for violence, and disbelief over my own denomination’s present direction. After such conversations, which often ended with a “sigh too deep for words,” I would find myself with a heavy heart, wishing for things to be different, but unsure of precisely how to make that difference happen.
But then, in the midst of such uncertainty and heaviness, I would discover a solace through a different attentiveness. As I authentically proclaimed this lostness of mine to God and did my best to listen without reservation or qualification, I regularly heard — and continue to hear — voices of deeper insight speaking to me the profound truths I tend to forget. Some of these voices are more felt than heard, as if the Spirit knows that precise terminology would trip me up; but many of these voices speak through others experiencing perhaps similar levels of despair, yet in vastly different ways.
One voice says, “Things are not getting worse, they are getting uncovered.” I recently came across this quote from Adrienne Maree Brown, an American author, doula, women's rights activist and black feminist based in Detroit, Michigan. Her words struck me powerfully as an insight desperately needed for our time. Has it not always been that the brokenness of our world tends to be shrouded in the hiddenness of shame, insecurity, agenda and deceit? Perhaps the trauma we witness today is so keenly felt because we are made so much more aware of just how broken we are….and how desperate we are to keep this frailty from being noticed. But being noticed is what might have been missing in the pursuit of real change — it is not until one realizes one is truly sick that one begins to seek a cure.
Another voice says, “If we find ourselves with a desire that nothing in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that we were made for another world.” This is one of my favorite quotes from one of my favorite authors, C.S. Lewis — and I find it very timely, all the time. Especially, perhaps, when I feel most unsatisfied by reality, I need the reminder that we are to be in this world but not of it, that we are spiritual beings having a physical experience, and that we have an immensely greater heritage than what happens here and now. I need that realization to strike at the center of my heart in order to be most fully involved in the work God intends for my life in the present, for my motivation has always failed with lesser goals. God’s will, God’s methodology of love, and God’s presence felt more than understood — these are constants I always discover when my heart is unreservedly trusting that God is there, ready to help me surpass my own limitations, as well as those imposed by the world around me.
Lastly, I recently came across one of those quotes that struck me like a deep breath of fresh air for the soul — this one is from Anne Lamott, who said “I didn’t need to understand the hypostatic unity of the Trinity; I just needed to turn my life over to whoever came up with redwood trees.” Simple. Direct. Profound. And to me a reminder that true faith is more about genuine presence in God’s reality than comprehension of the same. Being aware of God’s touch in every-day things, upon every-day lives, is an accessibility that provides continual spiritual sustenance to my life — especially when my heart is heavy.
There are so very many voices like these that are speaking to me all the time, helping me to see beyond any shadows that threaten my attitude. They provide needed respite to re-engage the world of challenges with the essential perspective of hope leading the way. May we learn to listen expectantly for them, for not only are they speaking all the time — they are saying what we need to hear.
God’s grace be with you,
John