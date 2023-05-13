This past week has been a joy to witness in the city as trees are bursting with buds, dormant flowers emerging from the earth, warm days and cool nights, and neighbors and friends spending time visiting outside in spontaneous reconnection after a long, cold winter.

In many ways, spring is a time of renewal and recommitment to our values, our spiritual practice, and our goals. Just as the earth reminds us through the seeds that overwintered and emerged when the conditions are sufficient, the deepest parts of ourselves may have been dormant and need to awaken in our hearts.

In conflict resolution, people are guided to discern their interests, rather than their positions. Another way of thinking about this is to consider what values and ethical systems lay underneath the views that we hold. Often when interests are surfaced, people are surprised that their needs can be met in creative ways that they didn’t expect. The positions previously held were there to satisfy our needs and values and ethics. But because these were underneath our awareness, it feels like the position is the only thing we can do to get our needs met.

A common value or interest that most people hold is to care for other people. Especially in religious and many philosophical systems, the value and ethic goes further and encourages us to love one another.

Unfortunately much of our civic discourse the past several years has challenged this deep aspiration. People have become hardened in their positions and have forgotten about their values. Much of the discourse has been framed in a way that in order to protect our values and people we care about, we must control other people or have them removed from the discourse. It feels like we have to choose to whom we extend our care and love.

I recently learned that when our worldview is challenged, our bodies activate the same fight or flight system that arises when we are physically threatened. Part of this fight or flight system interrupts the ability to think and pause and encourages the body to act. I think we have all felt this when we are in an argument with someone, whether it’s political, religious, or simply who “should” do the dishes! This happens a lot in my family when the kids perceive a situation differently than I do. When we are activated in this way, it becomes almost impossible to touch into our deeper aspirations and values, to touch into our love, because it feels like the only way to actualize this value is to have the other person agree with our position.

The encouragement of spring is to take the time to reconnect and reawaken the deepest parts of ourselves that lead us toward love, toward connection, and towards care. Taking a few moments throughout the day to water our seeds of love and care can allow these elements to bloom in our hearts and consciousness. Then when we are faced with views that challenge our own, we can pause, allow the heart’s garden to flower, and then choose love.