Community of Faith: We're not OK

Our standard greeting in the U.S. goes something like, “Hi. How’re you doing?” with an expected reply of “Great,” “Fine” or “I’m okay.” Most of the time, we don’t go deeper than the surface check in, especially if there’s an affirmative answer. The truth is almost always more complicated than, “I’m okay.”

We’re not in an “okay” kind of time. Between the increasing threats of the climate crisis, the gaslighting going on in our political sphere, the widening wealth gap, the economic, spiritual and moral injuries of racism, gun violence, the opioid epidemic, a failing system of health care, a devastating rise of loneliness and isolation, the impacts of all the “isms” based on hatred and lack of compassion, and the list goes on…our larger social sphere is not okay.

When we add in the personal aches—friends, family and ourselves contending with the individual impacts of conditions described above plus illnesses, griefs, and losses in other areas of life, we are not okay. Certainly, we are grateful for moments of surpassing grace, generosity, love and laughter. We cherish, we cling to the blessings of friendship, nature, and family and we are sustained by these gifts, but the weight of the world having become increasingly divided, fearful and unloving creates a spiritual sickness that taints us all.