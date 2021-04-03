Community of Faith: What is Resurrection Sunday?

Tomorrow, millions of Christians around the globe will gather to celebrate the risen Savior, Jesus Christ. Many will greet one another by proclaiming “He is risen!” with the response, “He is risen indeed!” Resurrection Sunday (Easter) is a joyous celebration every year giving glory to God for His work of salvation.
All four gospel accounts of the life of Christ recorded in the Word of God teach us that before Christ’s resurrection came His cruciﬁxion. Yesterday, on Good Friday, believers reﬂected on the cross of Calvary, where Jesus declared, “It is ﬁnished.” The cross is where Jesus shed his blood and died. This is the place where He completed the work that He was sent to accomplish. Jesus displayed the greatest act of love, by giving His life to save His people from their sins and from eternal death.
Resurrection Sunday celebrates the fact that sin against the Holy God is removed from God’s people. Slavery to sin is broken; forgiveness of a great debt is granted and new life is created in the hard heart of the sinner. A right legal standing before the Creator of the Universe is declared to God’s people through faith alone in Christ. Isn’t that enough to celebrate?
But, what if Jesus had remained in the tomb? First, we would not look forward to a Resurrection Day celebration. Second, God’s people would have forgiveness of sin, but eternal death would still remain. Third, there would be no new life, let alone eternal life. Fourth, Christians would have a tomb that holds a dead man’s bones to honor, but they would still have fear and an absence of hope, life, joy and peace.
The Gospel of John tells us that Jesus’ friend Lazarus died. Jesus went to his tomb four days after his death and literally called him to come out of the tomb and back to life. Moments before Lazarus came back to life and walked out of the tomb bound up in grave clothes, his sister Martha told Jesus that if He had been there sooner, her brother would not have died. Jesus told her that Lazarus would rise to life again, but she did not understand. These are the words of Christ to Martha:
Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?” She said to him, “Yes, Lord; I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, who is coming into the world.” John 11:25–27 (ESV)
It is my prayer that you are able to join in the Resurrection Day celebration tomorrow and throughout eternity, because you believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and you have faith that He is the resurrection and the life.
Paul Taylor is pastor at Discovery Alliance Church. He can be reached at paul.taylor@discoveryalliancechurch.com.