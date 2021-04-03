Community of Faith: What is Resurrection Sunday?

Tomorrow, millions of Christians around the globe will gather to celebrate the risen Savior, Jesus Christ. Many will greet one another by proclaiming “He is risen!” with the response, “He is risen indeed!” Resurrection Sunday (Easter) is a joyous celebration every year giving glory to God for His work of salvation.

All four gospel accounts of the life of Christ recorded in the Word of God teach us that before Christ’s resurrection came His cruciﬁxion. Yesterday, on Good Friday, believers reﬂected on the cross of Calvary, where Jesus declared, “It is ﬁnished.” The cross is where Jesus shed his blood and died. This is the place where He completed the work that He was sent to accomplish. Jesus displayed the greatest act of love, by giving His life to save His people from their sins and from eternal death.

Resurrection Sunday celebrates the fact that sin against the Holy God is removed from God’s people. Slavery to sin is broken; forgiveness of a great debt is granted and new life is created in the hard heart of the sinner. A right legal standing before the Creator of the Universe is declared to God’s people through faith alone in Christ. Isn’t that enough to celebrate?