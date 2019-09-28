I am what is called an ordained minister and served as a pastor of faith communities for the first half of my ministry. The past 18-20 years I’ve been a professional chaplain, meaning I serve as a spiritual counselor or presence for people of all faiths and those of no faith and, those pretty much ambivalent about faith or religion. The focus for chaplains is on spirituality, not so much on religion, depending on the wishes and beliefs of our patients.
The fastest growing religious segment of people in the U.S. is those who describe themselves as “spiritual but not religious.” What does that mean? It is somewhat descriptive, I suppose, although sometimes it doesn’t say more than it says. In fact it really begs the question, what does it mean to be spiritual. What is spirituality and what does it mean to each individual?
I happen to believe that everyone is spiritual. That isn’t the same as being religious. Religion or religious practice is only one way of expressing our spirituality. One definition of spiritual is: “the unique capacity of a human being for faith, hope, meaning and purpose in life,” (Lucas 1998). With that in mind, if we are to understand who we are as spiritual individuals, there are some questions we need to answer. In what do I have faith or what is “out there” that represents something bigger and maybe more permanent than me? Another question might be what brings you a sense of hope or what is it that is positive about my life? What future stories of my life are shaping my life today? What gives my life a sense of meaning? Is it my vocation, my family, my hobbies, or the structure that comes out of my beliefs? And what about purpose? To have purpose is to be significant to someone or to something that gives shape and texture to my life beyond just being.
Being spiritual but not religious is not wrong. It isn’t a denial of deity or even of certain rituals or religious practices; although I suspect that for some people it means that I don’t like “church” or what my experience of church has been. If that is the case, I’m not sure we can know what it means to be spiritual until we have examined why we choose to not be religious. And along with that, it just seems to make sense that if being spiritual describes my inner life, beliefs and aspirations, we would do well to be able to define, describe and choose to live out that sense of spirituality. Being spiritual but not religious may give us a guilt-free pass to not venture into a faith community but it should not be a free pass to never venture inside our hearts and minds to see what makes us tick, nor should it be an excuse to not take spiritual practices seriously as we serve others.