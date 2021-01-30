Community of Faith: What is your hope in?

Have you ever waited for a clear sunshine-filled day, only to have dark skies and storm clouds surround you? Have you ever watched the clock tick by and realized that what you were waiting for was not going to happen? Did you ever feel like you were on a mountain top envisioning great dreams for your future, only to see your hopes dashed on the rocks below? Did you feel helpless, angry, downcast, weak and dejected? A multitude of emotions flood our hearts when hope is lost.

Hope is waiting for something good to come, even if that something has not yet materialized. Hope is a vision of what could be. Hope is something that you are joyfully anticipating. Hope stirs a person to action. It motivates us to get up in the morning and face the day, even when we are surrounded by hardships.

But there is a problem. If we place our hope in the wrong things, they will inevitably let us down. Those things may sound good, but they cannot truly satisfy. Education, employment, wealth, health, government, retirement, friends, religion, family, the American dream, and everything else that this world has to offer will fail at some point and trample hope.

But there is a true hope. There is One who will never let you down, never fail you, and never break a promise. That One is eternally faithful and steadfast. He is Jesus Christ, the Lord God Almighty.