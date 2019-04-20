When my son Jason was a little dude he saw a movie in Sunday School about the last week of Jesus’ life. He was furious. “Why were the soldiers so mean to Jesus?” he cried, with tears spilling all over his anguished face. “I want to kick them!”
Always a loyal friend, Jason was having none of it. For Jesus was his friend, and Jason was Jesus’ friend. And you just don’t stand by when your friend is getting crucified.
Part of me thought it was cute. Here’s the pastor’s kid, who had taken the story to heart. But most of me was caught up short. Educated at one of the best divinity schools in the country, I could read the gospel in Greek, debate doctrines of the atonement, and preach it to the congregation. Yet I’d lost my feel for Jesus’ suffering.
It’s not a good place for a pastor to be — or anyone who seeks solid ground for hope. For when we detach ourselves from Jesus’ suffering, we lose a profound key to surviving our own. And the world’s.
Heaven knows it’s tempting to turn the crucifixion into a doctrine, to get a handle on this unspeakable act against the “One in whom the fullness of God was pleased to dwell,” (Colossians 1:19). To be fair, the development of doctrine was (and is) a sincere attempt to understand what is beyond understanding. Why did Jesus die that way? It made no sense to his followers’ expectation of the Messiah. And it broke their hearts.
Now, we can numb broken hearts or heal them. Drugs and sex numb. So do overly neat explanations, like pretty much all of the answers to why Jesus “had to” die. They provide endless theological rabbit holes to dive into, which anesthetize me to Jesus’ suffering, while doing nothing to heal mine.
I need to weep with my son. I need to weep with Jesus, over the folly of Jerusalem/DC/Helena/home. (See Luke 13:34). This gets me nearer to the heart of the matter. For Jesus died because of the choices he made when he lived. He died because he was faithful to God’s call — to welcome the despised, forgive the guilty, teach the unworthy, and heal the losers. Jesus gained a following that some religious leaders saw as a threat to their status and the Roman Empire saw as a threat to its occupation of Israel. That’s why they killed him.
But he didn’t have to die. He could have renounced his mission, turned his back on his people, and avoided suffering. But the point of God-with-us (“Emmanuel”) is that God is with us, in everything. In birth and in death. In delight and in terror. So then, there is no such thing as God-forsaken, for anyone. This is the beginning of my hope.
And then there’s the rest of the story. Unbelievable, I know! God refuses to let the Romans among us think that they can kill Jesus or his work. So God raised Jesus out of death and he lives. Ha! And so, beloved, do we.