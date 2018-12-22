“What Shall We Give?” is the English version of an old Catalan Christmas carol that brings back a fond memory each Christmas season. In the late 1980s, I spent two years living with and serving the people in northeastern Spain. As my first Christmas season away from home approached, I was 19 years old and homesick for a familiar Christmas with my family. With the help of some young neighbor girls, we decorated a small tree with homemade ornaments. This tree provided a little bit of “home.”
The Catalan people celebrate the Christmas holiday season with passion. The music, in particular, stands out in my memory. The streets rang out with Catalan Christmas carols. They were not familiar to me, but seemed to speak to my soul. One in particular, “El Noi de la Mare” (the Son of the mother), was particularly beautiful. This children’s song is a quiet favorite Christmas lullaby. The children sing about the son of the mother Mary and what they might give him. The echoing voices trailing off as the carol ends on a crisp winter’s evening was enchanting. This somehow added to a feeling of home.
After returning home, I busied myself with school, work and starting a family. I relegated the memory of my first Christmas in Cataluña to the recesses of my mind. Some years later, I had the opportunity to attend a concert by classical guitarist Christopher Parkening who, following the tradition of his mentor Andres Segovia, played a Catalan lullaby for an encore, “El Noi de la Mare.” The notes trailed off in the same peaceful way that I remembered as a young man living in Spain. The music transported me to Cataluña and to a season in my life when I spent all of my time serving and helping others. A guitar version of this lullaby is online at https://youtu.be/EjlMQSdkHkA.
Several years ago, I heard a beautiful arrangement of, “What Shall We Give?” performed by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. It instantly became one of my favorite Christmas carols. I knew it was familiar but I was sure that I had never heard it before. After listening to it many times, I realized that it was the English version of my beloved, “El Noi de la Mare.” Listen to it on YouTube at https://youtu.be/fVnv2bEVpik.
The words of the carol ask what we might give to the babe in the manger. I believe that the only way we can give a gift to Him is by helping, serving and loving those around us. Many among us are longing for a little bit of help, a kind word or a genuine human interaction. This holiday season, and throughout the year, may we all give as He gave and love as He loved. Might each of us ask, “What shall I give?”