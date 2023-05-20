YES! What the world needs is love. I hear the question: What does love look like, feel like, require of us today? I am reminded of a quote by Thomas à Kempis, a German-Dutch medieval priest, theologian and author of the classic The Imitation of Christ: “Nothing is sweeter than love, nothing stronger or higher or wider, nothing is more pleasant, nothing fuller, and nothing better in heaven or on earth, for love is born of God and cannot rest except in God, Who is created above all things.” How do we approach this God who is the ultimate realization of Love? In Matthew 22: 37-39 we hear anew: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.” We are commanded to love one another.

It sounds easy, doesn’t it? Yet what does love of my neighbor look like? Love one another but it’s hard to love when my ideas and values are challenged by my neighbor, when we don’t agree or see eye to eye; our worlds are miles apart. What does love look like then? And I hear the response: Mary Ann, take it to prayer. And in prayer I find myself praying for the grace of compassion to be renewed within me. I look back often and sadly realize that I am still learning what compassion really is. I have been surprised by compassion, with awe and wonder; there is a mutuality that takes place — a giving and receiving. Yet, compassion can seem risky. What might I do in my neighborhood, my faith community, my family to love even if it might seem chancy or uncertain? And perhaps it is not doing more, but to do what I do already with more intentional love. Take a simple meal to a tired friend, a meal I make pondering their need and pray as I cook. A surprise gift of flowers, a gentle note to someone experiencing loss, grief, conflict within, praying every step for their peace. Praying to meet the other, wherever they are, even if it comes with tears. Alan Paton in his novel, "CRY THE BELOVED COUNTRY," paints a picture of compassion: “…tears flood forth … something is touched here, something that is good and deep. Although it comes with tears, it is like a comfort in such desolation.” We are called to reach out to those God has given us with love and compassion and when we take it to prayer answer will come. Heart reaching out to heart; surprised by compassion. Compassion … a simple meal, a gentle gesture, just being present to another. Heart meeting heart and suddenly Love rises to the surface and God himself is at the interface. There is neither giving nor receiving — or perhaps there is both so intertwined that it is indefinable, Love…pure gift. Risk is the place you are willing to go in order to blast your spirit free! What the world needs now is love for everyone. Let’s risk loving.