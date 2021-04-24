Community of Faith: When minds become closed

I have an acquaintance who is always eager to tell me her opinion – but never asks me about my own thoughts.
I once had a neighbor who regularly told me how it is – but never listened to my take on things.
I once had a parishioner leave the church I was serving – when I asked him why, he told me he wasn’t willing to talk with me about it.
I once had a clergy superior who told me, in so many words, that I wasn’t to come up with my own ideas, and that I should just assume his ideas were the best for the church we were both serving.
I once had an adult in my extended family tell me during a conversation, regarding something I said, that -- and I quote -- “well, you’re just a child; you don’t know any better.”
What do all these people have in common? It could be argued that they all have closed minds.
I see it all the time, and perhaps you do – people who state something maddening, but then are not open to discussion. Persons who are fast to state their opinion but uninterested in hearing anything contrary. People who make a blanket statement that is prejudiced or political or myopic, insisting that they are right or justified or valid, but unwilling to discuss, interact, or think beyond where they are. People who are like Teflon when confronted with the facts, approached with different ideas, or invited to dialogue – in other words, nothing sticks.
A closed mind often reflects the initial reaction any human being would have over confusing, challenging, beyond-full-comprehension experiences – WE TRY DESPERATELY TO MAKE THEM FIT OUR UNDERSTANDING. We close our minds in the desperate attempt to understand and explain without being overwhelmed, and we do this by limiting excessive information or input. If this practice continues, the closed-mind can become more or less a permanent condition. In fact, if we continue to insist that reality conform precisely to our desire for complete, black-and-white comprehension, that insistence eventually becomes what we worship; no longer do we subscribe to reason or fact, no longer do we allow our experience or the experiences of others to inform our being. Regardless of all of those counterweights, our desire to be right outweighs external input; it is not hard to see how a hostile attitude can begin to grow against contrary evidence to what we want to believe is true.
Do you know anyone like that? Anyone who has a closed mind?
Do we not see many examples in our present-day society, where we have political posturing and scientific denial and ethical avoidance carried to extremes on what seems like a daily basis?
What is one to do when faced with a mind that is closed?
Our faith has an answer: choose relationship over comprehension.
Relationship over comprehension – this is the message put forth in the Bible time after time after time. This is what brings the people of God life throughout history even as it does for the faithful today. Relationship over comprehension. Not relationship at the expense of comprehension, but relationship as the way to gain comprehension that works for life. Relationship which is, by definition, open-minded – open to the object of one’s attention, be it friend, neighbor, stranger, enemy, or God.
And this is where we identify with God’s priority as our own, in terms of relationship coming before understanding. It is the essential posture of the person of faith to be open-minded in order to receive what God provides; but this also applies to our relating to the world. It is thus the essential posture of the Christian to be open-minded toward those who are close-minded. Not agreeing with, nor allowing false logic to have its way, nor to pretend agendas do not skew reason – but to demonstrate relationship as the path to comprehension, to show that what is true is always more real than what is convenient, and to allow unconditional love to challenge selective affinity. Those who are close-minded will automatically avoid those who challenge their understanding; but those who are open-minded must refuse to do the same.
We must remember that it is the nature of inflexible thought to eventually crumble before an ever-changing world of complexity and shadow – and when it does crumble, there is no greater need for relationship. And that is what we, as Christians, are always to offer - an open-minded response, born of unconditional love, grounded in eternal truths, willing to listen as well as share.
Rev. John Daniels is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Missoula. He can be reached at john@fumcmissoula.com.