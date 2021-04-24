Community of Faith: When minds become closed

Relationship over comprehension – this is the message put forth in the Bible time after time after time. This is what brings the people of God life throughout history even as it does for the faithful today. Relationship over comprehension. Not relationship at the expense of comprehension, but relationship as the way to gain comprehension that works for life. Relationship which is, by definition, open-minded – open to the object of one’s attention, be it friend, neighbor, stranger, enemy, or God.

And this is where we identify with God’s priority as our own, in terms of relationship coming before understanding. It is the essential posture of the person of faith to be open-minded in order to receive what God provides; but this also applies to our relating to the world. It is thus the essential posture of the Christian to be open-minded toward those who are close-minded. Not agreeing with, nor allowing false logic to have its way, nor to pretend agendas do not skew reason – but to demonstrate relationship as the path to comprehension, to show that what is true is always more real than what is convenient, and to allow unconditional love to challenge selective affinity. Those who are close-minded will automatically avoid those who challenge their understanding; but those who are open-minded must refuse to do the same.