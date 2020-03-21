Community of Faith: When your enemy is invisible

It’s quite a thought — our world is drastically changing due to the effects of something that cannot be seen by the naked eye. I do not need to state the name of that invisible foe, for it is on everyone’s mind as we find ourselves glued to the news reports while we shelter in place. Several businesses have closed or moved to working from the home; our restaurant industry is being hit hard, with our favorite eatery asking for job offerings to their laid-off employees; I write this from home myself, having to do something I’ve never done before – canceling worship together, and all other gatherings of more than ten people, as prescribed by our country’s leaders.

But perhaps most stunning to me, and perhaps you, are the other outward evidences of this outbreak. Namely, have you noticed one shelf in each and every store (yes, I’ve checked!) which is now constantly empty? I would have never guessed that a run on toilet paper would be one of the first effects of a pandemic. But more frightening to me is the news that not only is toilet paper being hoarded, but there is one other item selling at an exponential rate – guns. Toilet paper and guns – somehow, these seem like some sort of opposites, one designed for comfort in life, the other designed to take life away……..such incongruities are the effects of fear.

