Community of Faith: When your enemy is invisible

It’s quite a thought — our world is drastically changing due to the effects of something that cannot be seen by the naked eye. I do not need to state the name of that invisible foe, for it is on everyone’s mind as we find ourselves glued to the news reports while we shelter in place. Several businesses have closed or moved to working from the home; our restaurant industry is being hit hard, with our favorite eatery asking for job offerings to their laid-off employees; I write this from home myself, having to do something I’ve never done before – canceling worship together, and all other gatherings of more than ten people, as prescribed by our country’s leaders.
But perhaps most stunning to me, and perhaps you, are the other outward evidences of this outbreak. Namely, have you noticed one shelf in each and every store (yes, I’ve checked!) which is now constantly empty? I would have never guessed that a run on toilet paper would be one of the first effects of a pandemic. But more frightening to me is the news that not only is toilet paper being hoarded, but there is one other item selling at an exponential rate – guns. Toilet paper and guns – somehow, these seem like some sort of opposites, one designed for comfort in life, the other designed to take life away……..such incongruities are the effects of fear.
I believe that the danger is real, that the Coronavirus is spreading, and that many people’s lives are at stake, including many of my parishioners as well as my parents and family members who have health conditions. But I also believe that our greatest enemy is, in many ways, as invisible as that microscopic virus. Fear is the enemy that lurks in the shadows of unknowing; anxiety is the blinding force that takes our attention away from hope; worry seeks to divert our efforts from effective redress to ponderous stagnation. Fear, anxiety, and worry are thought of as things that undermine life and erode hope, things that life would do better without. But fear, anxiety, and worry are essential to life as temporary stages of reorientation. It is fear which alerts our thinking to dangers which require response; it is anxiety which can unsettle our souls sufficiently to seek greater security; and it is worry which, when translated into attentiveness and action, can move us away from the concern into positive solutions that calm the soul.
Fear, anxiety, and worry — these can be three of the greatest motivators for change so long as their temporary effectiveness is respected. I believe this is what Jesus meant when he said, “Fear not” so often in the scriptures (i.e., Matthew 10:29-31, Mark 6:49-50, Luke 12:32, John 14:1), recognizing that fear was a part of the human condition. But it does not ever need to be the dominant force in anyone’s life.
I was in a grocery store yesterday, noticing once again the bare shelves where that bathroom commodity usually resides. But I saw other things, some extremely hopeful things as well. I saw a family being playful in one of the aisles, enjoying their time outside of their home. I saw politeness as we navigated our way through the matrix of boxes and containers. And I asked the grocery clerk tallying up our order how things were going over the last few days – she said, “You know, it’s not a small thing when our store runs out of toilet paper, but overall, people have been great; everyone’s being good to each other.” In the face of such goodness, fear meets more than its match – in the goodness we choose to express in spite of our anxiety. May it remain so over the next few weeks, months, or years.
God’s grace be with you.
Rev. John Daniels is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Missoula. He can be reached at john@fumcmissoula.com.