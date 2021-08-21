Community of Faith: Whose side is God on, anyway?

Of course there’s nothing new about taking God’s name in vain. The commandment about that one has been on the books for about 3,500 years. We humans are prone to hitching our favorite passions to Divine Authority, aiming to slam-dunk arguments. But it is still blasphemy because it reviles the holiness and integrity of God. How else can God be made an accomplice to murdering trespassers and defending private property rights with the threat of violence? The God of Christians and Jews orders us to forgive trespassers (The Lord’s Prayer), welcome the outsider (Deuteronomy 10), love our enemies (Matthew 5), return property to the original owner in the year of Jubilee (Leviticus 25), and turn the other cheek in response to violence (Matthew 5). There’s simply nowhere that Jesus tells anybody to turn an AR-15 with a bump stock, or a little pistol for that matter, on an intruder.

Who is the god being invoked here, anyway? My theological father Martin Luther has a pretty basic take on the First Commandment, You shall have no other gods: “A god is that to which we look for all good and in which we find refuge in every time of need…. The trust and faith of the heart alone make both God and an idol….That to which your heart clings and entrusts itself is, I say, really your God,” (Large Catechism).

Sisters and brothers, if your god is a gun, be honest and say so. If you would rather follow the God of Moses and Jesus, go for it. But you can’t do both. Read the Book.

The Rev. Jean Larson is a retired pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She can be reached at jeanklarson@gmail.com.

