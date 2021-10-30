Community of Faith: Why do you sleep, O Lord?

Sunday after church Ray asked me how I was doing. “Oh fine. Just fine. Cuddled with my granddaughter yesterday.” Then that Other Reality came to mind. “But the world is going to hell — COVID, climate — so how can I be fine? I’m full of rage!” Ray nodded.

We live in a crazy-making world. Dear ones keep me going and give me joy. But I’d better not think too hard or watch the news because then I turn into a raving lunatic — ask my husband. I long for middle ground, but it’s just not there.

Are there spiritual resources for such a time as this? Guides for equanimity in the chaos? Well, when I recall previous encounters with chaos, I realize that equanimity is not in the cards. Not now, for me. But there are spiritual resources up to the task: the Psalms of lament.

Do you know these? They are the fist-shaking cries that give God the full throttle of human anguish. “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?” (Psalm 22). “How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever?” (Psalm 13). “Wake up! Why do you sleep, O Lord?” (Psalm 44).

The Psalms of lament saved me once.

I was raised to be a nice girl. Many of us were. In my family that meant don’t do any of the negative stuff out loud — shouting, sobbing, arguing. I ended up without much room to move, emotionally.

So when life took me into the valley of the shadow of death, I didn’t have the tools to handle it. I got depressed. I gave up on God. But two things came to my rescue. A fine therapist helped me grieve my dad out loud, and the Psalms of lament blessed my anger with God.

Who knew that being furious with God was a fine biblical tradition? These laments healed my broken spirit and rescued God’s trustworthiness. But the church hasn’t made much use of them. Heck, the Lutheran Book of Worship (1978) omitted most of them. And our pop culture command to put on a happy face didn’t much mind.

But, Lordy, do we need them now! We’re either walking on eggshells, trying hard not to offend, or egging on our enemies with all we’ve got. What would happen if we just stopped, had a good cry, and took up a deep, honest lament with God? I have a hunch that all of us — the vaccinated and the anti-, the greens and the deniers — are deep down terrified by the pandemic and the climate, so we go into denial or control-freak mode to survive. Maybe common lamentation could be a reset and make common action possible.

This sounds nuts, I know. The earth doesn’t have time for us to hit “pause.” And who would my atheist friends lament to? Still, I know that God can handle my rage, and it has to go somewhere. First thing tomorrow I’ll be on it. “Why do you sleep, O Lord?... Rise up, come to our help, redeem us for the sake of your steadfast love!” Anyone care to join me?

Rev. Jean Larson is a retired Lutheran (ELCA) pastor. She can be reached at jeanklarson@gmail.com.

