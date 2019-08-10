Montana Episcopalians have elected the Rev. Martha (Marty) Stebbins of North Carolina to be the new bishop. She was among three women considered for bishop at the electing convention held in Bozeman on July 26, and will be the first woman to head the 34 congregations that make up the Episcopal Church in Montana. Once all the Consents have been received, she will be ordained and consecrated on Dec. 7 in Helena.
Stebbins heads St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Wilson, North Carolina, where she has been priest-in-charge for nine years. Before entering the priesthood, she was a veterinarian. She holds advanced degrees in veterinary epidemiology and bacteriology and has worked in academia and industry. Stebbins studied for the ministry at the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas, and was ordained in 2005. She has been active in numerous church and community organizations. She and her husband, Bob Grudier, will make their home in Helena.