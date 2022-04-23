Family Promise of Missoula marks 10 years of service

Many have observed in the past several days that the great feasts of three of the world’s major religious bodies intersect this year: Easter for Christians, Passover for the Jewish community and Ramadan for those who follow the teachings of Mohammed. The tenets of all these ways of faith have called all members to better lives through the pursuits of goodness to neighbors and a thirst for peace and justice in family, society and the world.

For Catholics especially, the Easter feast marks the beginning of the period of “mystagogia,” the time when the newly baptized, and the entire community, reflects on the meaning of the rites celebrated during the Great Three Days of Easter. In the tradition, the early Church clearly understood that baptism was not celebrated only for its effects within the community but carried with it implications for our life in the world. In mystagogia we ask ourselves how we are called to service within and outside this faith community.

In Missoula this week, congregations of faith will celebrate 10 years of commitment to and service of homeless families through the work of Family Promise of Missoula. The first families were hosted by Family Promise of Missoula on Mother’s Day, 2012. Additionally, this month marks one year since the opening of the Meadowlark Family Shelter, the shared dream of Missoula’s Interfaith Collaborative — which embraces Family Promise as one of its many programs — and the YWCA of Missoula.

This Thursday evening, April 28, members of the 30+ religious congregations who formed Family Promise will enjoy dinner and a program of memory and music together. Recalling one of the first fundraisers of its beginning, a homemade lasagna dinner will be offered, along with a cake auction, at St. Anthony’s Social Hall, 217 Tremont St. Gathering begins at 5:30 pm.

This Thursday’s gathering occurs on the national Family Promise’s “Night of Giving” Virtual Gala. Regional representative Stacey Pollard will be a special guest along with musical offerings and a showing of a newly commissioned painting by local artist Barbara Morrison, “Family Promise Kept.” The new director of Family Promise, Cath Scribner, will be introduced as she begins her new duties and past directors will be invited. Much of the program will also reflect on stories of the development of the local affiliate and a look to the future.

I first heard about Family Promise at the table of the Missoula Ministers’ Association from Cath Scribner, who had been part of a congregational sponsor on the East Coast. Many of the members of MMA were the early impetus for the Missoula development. For me, this project has been a wonderful introduction to the faith communities of Missoula. It has been an experience of how the whole church is able to work together for a greater good. In gathering for the founding days of conversation, speaking with church leaders and in various church bodies to recruit other sponsors and developing new relationships with members and leaders of congregations outside of my own, I truly came to appreciate the legendary generosity of the Missoula community.

In this Easter season, we continue to rejoice in this great accomplishment of faith in action, the visual symbol of which is the splendid Meadowlark building on 3rd Street.

Sister Mary Jo Quinn, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth, is director of liturgy, music and outreach at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community. She may be reached at maryjoq@blessedtrinitymissoula.org.

