Father Hogan to celebrate 60 years of ordination
Father Hogan to celebrate 60 years of ordination

Father Jim Hogan will be celebrating 60 years of ordination Thursday, May 27. A public reception will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1400 Gerald Ave. Desserts, coffee and punch will be served. It is requested that only those COVID-19 vaccinated attend.

Father Hogan was ordained a Catholic Priest in the Diocese of Helena on May 27, 1961. Father Hogan served the people of Missoula at St. Anthony, Holy Family and Christ the King parishes for over 35 years. 

For more information, call Judy, 406-251-3406. 

