Hanukkah, hope and identity

For American Jews, Hanukkah is a holiday that proclaims, "We are here!" In a nation focused on Christmas, we lift up our miraculous moment of awe, the eight-day lighting of the Hanukkah menorah that commemorates the triumph of the Jewish people to practice our religion in safety and freedom.

For those of us fortunate to live in the US, Hanukkah affirms our identity. We represent a small fraction of the population: only 2.4% of the nation's and approximately 0.1% of Montana's. Our small numbers motivate us to magnify the celebration of Hanukkah as a declaration of pride. We sing Hanukkah songs, play dreydl games, and eat potato latkes, sufganiyot (jelly-filled doughnuts), and chocolate Hanukkah gelt (coins).

In a season of short days and long nights, Hanukkah is the miracle of light that increases. Each day, we add another candle, until the Hanukkah menorah blazes with the glorious light of eight candles. The increasing light reminds us that the daylight period will soon lengthen and new growth will begin. Light reminds us that understanding and harmony are possible. Light reminds us that we are held in love and compassion by the eternal Source of All. Light reminds us that we are part of an ancient and beautiful tradition, filled with wonder and gratitude.

Today, with hate-filled antisemitism on the rise, Hanukkah sustains our sense of Divine protection and asserts our religion and culture. Hanukkah gives us hope. Hanukkah reminds us that our ancestors, despite being outnumbered, prevailed over a powerful enemy, and that we, too, are strong today and continue to strive for our right to live in safety and thrive according to the customs of our tradition. Religious freedom is the liberty to observe our traditions, even when we are a minority in the greater society. Religious freedom means that others cannot impose their beliefs and practices on us. Religious freedom empowers us to be good people, true to the ethics of our ancestors and evolving in the modern world in a way that is compatible with our traditions.

The ancient story of Hanukkah is complicated, comprising internal civil strife amongst different factions within the Jewish people and a war with invading Syrian-Greek inheritors of the Alexandrian conquest. Bottom line: The Holy Temple of Jerusalem was returned to Jewish control and rededicated. The Hebrew word "hanukkah" means dedication.

Here's how to kindle a Hanukkah menorah: Each evening, you need a helper candle — the "shammus" — that does the lighting, plus all the candles for that day. On the first night, light the shammus. Then, use the shammus to light the first candle, which is placed at the right-hand side of the menorah. On the second day, replace each of the spent candles and add the newest candle to the left. Each day, replace the previous days' candles, use the shammus to light the newest day's candle first, and then light the rest in order of newest to oldest. Continue for eight nights. You can find the candle blessings here: bit.ly/3uhO6pH.

Happy Hanukkah!