It’s become a lovely tradition: each year we invite our community, friends and neighbors to join us in lighting our grand, 9-foot, outdoor Hanukkiah (aka “menorah”) every night of Hanukkah. When we light the tall LED candles, we sing Hanukkah songs, tell Hanukkah stories, and adjourn indoors at Har Shalom for hot cider and Hanukkah treats. Jewish tradition tells us that when the Hanukkah lights shine, we do no work and simply enjoy each other’s company. So, it feels just right to relax and visit under the Hanukkah lights for eight Hanukkah evenings.
You might wonder: what kind of stories do we tell about Hanukkah? Do we tell different ones every night? Are there THAT many Hanukkah stories? Indeed, there is more than one story for each of the eight nights! Many people know the story about the Hanukkah miracle told in the Talmud, one of the sacred books of the Judaism. The Talmud says that when the Israelites triumphed against Hellenistic invaders, we purified and rededicated our holy Temple.
One of the final acts of rededication was lighting the Temple lamp, the seven-branched golden menorah. The Hebrew Bible instructs that the Temple menorah was intended to be perpetual light, burning constantly, but the Israelites could find only one small pot of lamp oil when they reclaimed the Temple. It would provide only enough lamp fuel for a single day, and it would take eight days to prepare new oil. Nonetheless, we lit the Temple menorah, and miraculously, the single pot of oil lasted eight full days until new oil was ready. The rabbis of the Talmud wanted us to remember Hanukkah as not only victory over our oppressor but as a celebration of the miracles that the Holy One could work for us.
Now, let’s explore another Hanukkah story: A Talmudic tale tells that the first human, Adam HaRishon, noticed that the length of the daylight period was diminishing. He feared that his transgressions were the cause and that the world would descend once again into darkness and chaos, so he fasted and prayed for eight days. As he fasted, the month of Kislev ended and Tevet began, and the days began to lengthen. Adam then realized that the seasonal shortening and lengthening of days was the way of the world, and he established a holiday to celebrate the return of the light.
A Hanukkah tale from the mystical, Hassidic tradition of Judaism teaches that the light of the Hanukkiah is the primordial light of the creation, the light that existed before the creation of Sun and Moon, a stream of energy flowing directly from the Divine.
Yet another mystical tale teaches that we carry the light of the Hanukkiah hidden in our hearts, a reflection of the light of the Temple menorah. The name of the Hebrew month in which Hanukkah occurs hints at the hidden light: The month of Kislev can be translated as “hidden, ‘kiseh’, within the heart, ‘lev’ ”. How wonderful to consider that each of us carries Divine light within!
This Hanukkah, come to Har Shalom to hear more Hanukkah stories and to share prayers, songs, and Hanukkah light. In this season of great miracles, let’s rejoice together.