"And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love." (1 Corinthians 13:13)
A phrase often heard used when plans or objectives are vaguely stated is, "Hope is not a strategy." It means, "let's get specific about our objectives and actions." The phrase belongs to the outcome-based thinking of business and military action.
These are arenas where power and influence are intentionally concentrated to achieve desired results. They are also arenas where sometimes, perhaps far too often, results are so highly prized that damage to others is considered inconsequential. This is called "collateral damage" in armed conflict, and "externalities" in business.
Not immune to outcome-based thinking, politicians and church leaders have acted similarly, causing even more damage; political and theological doctrines lasting centuries have excluded too many from protections that churches or states might have provided.
Yet quietly, and in much of the world of faith, the talk has always been less about outcome and more about process. This is the world of faith, hope, and love where how we live is more important than our accomplishments. In this, the way to accomplishment is valued. With completion far in the distance, and obscured by events, the path is the goal.
In this world, we talk of faith which is a deep trust that there is a real purpose to existence; that creation — the universe — is not a conglomeration of forces and objects pushing, pulling, and colliding. Many call that purpose “God,” one of many names that come out of many traditions.
We talk of love which is the benevolent direction of that purpose. Creation has purpose, and it is not evil. We are called to align with that purpose through our own practices of benevolence.
Less often, we talk of hope which is a gift of spirit; an anchor that provides strength and stability that the world does not.
Vaclav Havel was a poet-philosopher who became President of the Czech Republic after decades of struggle for democratic freedom. He lived through a world war. Witnessed invasion, genocide, and then occupation by an oppressive empire. In 1986, when the struggle seemed very bleak and three years before the breakup of the Soviet Union, he wrote this:
“It is hope, above all, that gives us strength to live and to continually try new things, even in conditions that seem as hopeless as ours do, here and now. In the face of this absurdity, life is too precious a thing to permit its devaluation by living pointlessly, emptily, without meaning, without love, and, finally, without hope.”
Here, today and in this place, we live in a time of instability greater than most of us have known. Visions compete over the way things could be. People choose from among these visions and seek to concentrate power and influence so that they may implement their choice, often leaving others out.
Yet quietly, in the world of faith and in arenas of leadership, there are those who know of purpose, and benevolence, and who share in the process of bringing them to fruition.
These are practical people with strategies; and they are strong and stable people with hope. They have the wisdom to see that hope is not a strategy, but an orientation of the spirit through which strategies may be followed.