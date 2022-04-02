'Lamb of God' to be performed at First Presbyterian Church

As Easter approaches, "Lamb of God" will be performed on April 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. Performances will take place at First Presbyterian Church at 235 S. 5th St. W. in Missoula.

The story is told from the perspective of Christ's closest associates who knew him best. A mixture of music and narration, "Lamb of God" is the retelling of the New Testament account of the last days in the life of Jesus Christ, his atonement and resurrection. The volunteer choir, orchestra, soloists and narrators are all interfaith. The production is led by conductor Derek Larson and composed by Rob Gardner.