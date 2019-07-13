The story goes, pirates are raiding Stevensville. Their ship is hung up on a log jam upstream from the bridge on the Stevensville Cut-off Road. Captain and crew are prowling about, pillaging for captives and treasure so they can repair the ship and be on their way.
This might be a good time to learn to pray.
Our Savior Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School program this year teaches children how to pray the perfect prayer the Lord Jesus taught His disciples. Each day the children will learn and understand another segment of the Lord’s Prayer, so that in the end, those words will have deep meaning and bring true peace as they pray.
Bible school will be held from July 15-19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Monday-Friday. Come between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. on Monday, July 15, to register your children before that day’s class. A nutritious snack and drink will be served mid-morning, daily. Dress children comfortably so they can learn, play, have crazy pirate fun, and do artwork. Plan for them to get wet on Friday. Call 777-5625, Monday-Thursday before noon, to get more information.
Our Savior is affiliated with the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod, and is located at 184 Pine Hollow Road.