Passover 2020: Discoveries from a Narrow Place

Celebrating Passover in the era of Covid-19 forces us from old habits and fosters new awareness. This year, instead of gathering with family and friends for a ritual Passover seder meal, many of us will participate in online seders. With fresh eyes, we seek the essence of the festival so we can bring it into our virtual celebrations.

So, what are some of the essential observances of the Passover seder? We set up a ceremonial seder plate, with special ritual foods, and a matzoh plate, with three portions of unleavened bread. We hear the Four Questions, beginning, “Why is this night different from all other nights”? We tell the story of four children, whose capacity for understanding the meaning of the Passover seder differs, and we learn to explain the ritual to each one, according to their individual needs. Throughout the seder evening, we rejoice and linger at the table, tell the story of the exodus, drink the obligatory four glasses of wine (or grape juice), sing psalms and other songs, and eat a sumptuous meal. We savor our freedom. And as always, we explore current events in light of the Passover story, both marveling at ancient miracles and recognizing the need for freedom, justice, and Divine beneficence today.