Passover embodies freedom and humility

Passover, described in the Hebrew Bible as both an ancient spring harvest festival and a celebration of the Exodus from Egypt, causes us to embody both freedom and humility. What does embodiment mean? It is how we comport ourselves at the seder, what we eat during the holiday, and how these practices make us feel the spiritual power of Passover through physical ritual.

On the two holy days of a weeklong holiday, we treat ourselves as if we were royalty. We feast at a ritual meal called a seder, modeled after the practices of ancient Roman nobility. We drink Passover wine in abundance — four cups are required! We dress well and recline on pillows as we feast. And after consuming a series of ritual foods that represent our release from slavery in Egypt, we enjoy an elegant, sumptuous meal. We sing and rejoice as we follow the 15-step seder ritual and express our gratitude to God!

Teaching our children about the Exodus is a primary focus of the seder. The youngest child who is able to ask the Four Questions kicks off the telling of the story of the Exodus. It's a moment of great excitement when you become the one who can chant it in Hebrew! And the kids have a ball when, early in the evening, they hide a special piece of matzoh called the "Afikoman" that is required for completing the seder and make the grownups bargain for its return.

So, in the midst of all this fun and feasting, where does humility enter the picture? It's the matzoh! During Passover, we eat only unleavened breads and unfermented foods. The Passover diet reminds us to keep from puffing ourselves up with false pride like bread puffed up with yeast. Our freedom comes with responsibility to behave well toward each other, care for the less fortunate, uphold justice, and affirm that freedom is not unregulated action but rather the opportunity to experience the full range of life's good times and sorrows.

For the entire weeklong holiday, we change our eating habits completely and don't eat even a crumb of leavened or fermented foods — no vinegar or pickles — with the exception of Passover wine. In fact, some of us have an entirely different set of dishes, glassware, pots, pans and eating utensils that we bring out on Passover, and pack away our everyday dishes and cooking tools until the holiday is over. We clear our houses of leavened foods, called "chametz," for the duration of the holiday.

This Passover house cleaning is serious, time-consuming business! On the day before Passover, families with young children might engage them in searching for strategically placed little piles of bread crumbs, and working with a candle and a feather, sweep up the crumbs and burn them in a fire. Once the house is fully cleaned, we say a prayer that nullifies any "chametz" we may have inadvertently missed and take a deep breath after the hard work to reach that "chametz"-free goal of Passover readiness.

The power of Passover is that it allows us to embody both the preciousness of our freedom and the humility of our human condition through celebratory ritual. May all of us find the balance between freedom and humility that allows us to live grateful, intentional, ethical lives.

Rabbi Laurie Franklin is the spiritual leader of Congregation Har Shalom and can be reached at rabbilaurie@har-shalom.org.

