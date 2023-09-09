There I was, sitting at my desk in my downstairs office at home, working on yet another theological treatise or lengthy email correspondence for a substantial amount of time, wearing lined jeans and flannel overshirt, freezing because of both the sedentary nature of my work (i.e., sitting for a long time) and the typically cool environment of our basement — when I decided to take a break and go upstairs. My wife and I met in the living room, whereupon we both spoke at about the same time — I said, “I’m freezing!;” she said, “I’m melting!” Our upstairs, due to the recent high temperatures, had become a sort of oven — we had not yet started our air conditioning unit. We were, in that moment, experiencing a tangible opposite reality while inhabiting the very same dwelling, in just slightly different locations inside.

How often is this sort of thing the reason for the great tensions we see in our world today? That we occupy very nearly the same physical or ideological or societal space, yet have vastly different experiences within that space? Temperature differences aside, this analogy would seem to have great relevance as we consider how we have assembled society in very human ways — we have put together a world based on systems and processes and standards that set the pace and tone for human interactions. Yet in those systems and processes and standards there can be tremendously different experiences based on complex factors unique to the individual or group.

For example:

Seeing the same police car might speak safety to a white person, danger to a Black person.

Saying one is a patriot may mean blind national pride to one person while it means speaking truth to power to another.

An irresistible bargain price to one person is completely out of reach to another.

One person’s thrown-out stale piece of bread would be considered a substantial meal to another.

A white lie to one person represents a devastating breach of integrity to a trusting friend.

One’s offhand use of the word “God” is blasphemy to another.

The steps inside a building are invitational to one who is ambulatory, a barrier to one depending upon a wheelchair for mobility.

The worshipper in the front experiences joy over an uplifting song, while the parishioner in the back experiences sorrow over the song’s being a favorite of their dearly departed, a reminder of painful loss.

There are so many ways that differences among us exist experientially as we inhabit the same space, event, or timeframe; and yet very often, when we see the unexpected or surprising responses to such, we fail to take into account the uniqueness of each person’s reality. We fail to consider that their past and/or present might be filled with traumas we can hardly imagine; if we only realized what people have been through, it would take away the mystery of their reaction.

Maybe this was why Jesus insisted on loving without condition? Perhaps this is why we are cautioned not to judge? Possibly this is the motivation for God’s proclamation that God’s intention is to save us — all of us — from ourselves?

As an intentional observer of humanity, I believe in the principle of “curiosity retention” in our interaction with others. Never heard of that phrase? Probably not, because I just made it up! But you can probably understand what it alludes to — the refusal to wrap anyone up conclusively in our minds with the convenience of a rigid label. So often, when we are met with differences from ourselves in others, we readily jump to a conclusion about who they are ethically or morally. When we do so, we are tempted to assign them a particular label that is all too often denigrating and superficial. Any time we find ourselves thinking, “Oh, you’re one of THOSE kinds of people,” we border on this practice. It is insulting at its best, judgmental at its worst, and often leads to the building of a case against “them” that cannot help but end in condemnation.

The practice of “curiosity retention,” however, chalks up observations of differences without allowing them center stage in our perceptions. Curiosity is easily maintained if one embraces the humility of non-omniscience — in other words, the truth that none of us sees all, knows all, or understands all about this creation or even ourselves. Such humility acknowledges that there is always more to learn about others regarding how they became the way they are, or why they behave in ways that are perplexing. Unconditional love, forgiving mercy, and the extension of grace — all things taught and modeled by Jesus — are all means of maintaining curiosity about others that can help further our understanding of them and, possibly, enable us to find common ground buried beneath the differences. And there is always — always — common ground waiting to be discovered.