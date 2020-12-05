The First Hanukkah: A Personal Account

Tonight, I could not make myself go to sleep. The sound of war in the streets of Jerusalem, with us many days, has given way to song and greeting. I am only just beginning to absorb this miracle of redemption.

For many months, I carried water from the well north of our home, following the back alleys, fading into stone wall and paver as I went, hiding at the sound of heavy footsteps that might mean the soldiers of Antiochus were close. Over the last few weeks, we could hear running, shouting, and clashing in the streets and across the rooftops. We hid in our home, daring only to go out when absolutely necessary.

Then, the sounds of war ceased. Slowly, cautiously, we emerged from our houses to find the city empty of invaders. The Maccabee fighters called out to us, "Come out, come out; we are free!" Today, going to draw water was a joyous romp in open air, neighbors smiling in the streets and at their doors.

Now, it is dark but almost dawn. From our rooftop, I see the city, still bright with soft light, but not as gloriously radiant as a few, short hours ago. Earlier, there was a bonfire in every square, and the top of the mountain, where the Holy Temple stands, was bathed in the light of many torches. Even now, the Temple is glowing. Our once-dark city is celebrating.