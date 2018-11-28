UCC of Missoula welcomes Pam Faro, M.Div, a national/international storyteller from Broomfield, Colorado, to lead an all-day workshop entitled "Good News of Great Joy-Connecting Our Stories with the Nativity Story."
Through hearing story, working in small groups, writing and reflection, participants will gain new insight and connection to the Christmas story. Faro will also introduce participants to the age-old spiritual practice of internalizing and telling biblical stories by heart.
The workshop takes place on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University Congregational United Church of Christ, 405 University Ave. Lunch is provided. Individuals may sign up by emailing laura@uccofmissoula.org or calling the church at 543-6952.
Faro will participate in Sunday morning worship (10 a.m. on Dec. 2) and share children’s stories at the Advent Festival after services (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.).
Storyteller Pam Faro (MDiv) lives in Broomfield, and has performed and taught since 1988, across the U.S. as well as several countries overseas. Her diverse repertoire includes original retellings of multicultural folktales, bilingual cuentos, biblical storytelling, interfaith storytelling, and personal/historical narratives including the true story of her great-uncle who survived the Titanic. Visit storycrossings.com.