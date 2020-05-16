What, me worry? What is there to worry about these days?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Teenagers worried about facial blemishes before prom? No worries. There is no prom. Worker worried about having to take an extra break? No worries. She’s working remotely from home, downed a whole pot of coffee and needs an extra bathroom break. Who will know? Worried about how far I can drive once my gas light comes on? No worries. Gas stations are essential businesses. There isn’t any regular school and you are the teacher to your children? No worries. You made it through third grade. You got this.

Of course, however, we are worried. It’s what you do in the middle of a global pandemic. Someone you know may have contracted the virus. You might be in danger of contracting or spreading the virus. Deaths on a level only known in times of major wars and plagues continue to mount. What, me worry?

There are a lot of ways that worry comes out in our lives and experience. Some people are literally hand wringers. Some are pacers, wearing a worry path in the carpet. Some might be talkers who have to get it out there for others to hear. Other responses to worry about things as life-changing as our current circumstances also can come out in ways that create other issues.