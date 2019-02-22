Barbara Rinke of Hot Springs, Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Montana will make her official visitation to Immanuel Chapter No. 54, Missoula, on Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. She will be accompanied by Worthy Grand Patron Jerry Williams, Billings.
The meeting will be preceded by a lunch at the Missoula Masonic Temple, 126 E. Broadway, third floor at a cost of$5 per person. No reservations needed.
The Order of the Eastern Star was developed in the 1860s by Dr. Rob Morris, who was honored as the Master Builder of the Order of the Eastern Star. Eastern Star is the largest organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The Order has over two million members with projects involving millions of dollars that benefit many people: cancer research, heart fund, Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Shriners' Hospitals, Masonic Home in Helena and many local charities (Animeals and K9 Care Montana). The Order also sponsors the ESTARL (Eastern Star Training Awards for Religious Leadership) Fund to assist students seeking careers in the ministry. The Chapel at the International Peace Garden on the border between North Dakota and Manitoba, Canada was donated by and is maintained by the Order of the Eastern Star.
WGM Barbara Rinke and WGP Jerry Williams will preside at their "Among the Mountains" session in Missoula, June 12-15, to celebrate the 130th Anniversary of Montana Grand Chapter.