“Mikveh”, the act of taking a ritual bath, is a sacred practice of Judaism that is part of preparation for Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
I step carefully down the concrete steps, into the quiet, warm water of the indoor pool. Nothing fancy here: unpainted wooden walls, a translucent plastic roof, and a concrete bottom. Natural hot-spring water fills a concrete basin surrounded by sitting ledges. No pumps, no chemicals, just the gentle sound of water, sloshing as I move.
I prepared for this moment, showering thoroughly, removing jewelry, cleaning and trimming my nails, and leaving nothing on my skin. Nothing to serve as a barrier between me and mikveh.
Now it’s time to settle into this warm embrace of living water. My tradition teaches that in the gathering of water, we find Divine Presence. In water, there is hope and potential for growth and renewal. When I immerse in this water with holy intention, I am immersing in a God-bath.
Today, as I enter the mikveh, I gather myself to God and hope for a good year ahead. I think about the flow of the past year. What painful moments do I need to wash away in these cleansing waters? Can I rise up from this water with courage to apologize to those I have hurt and compassion to accept the apologies of others? Will the spark of holiness inside me glow more brightly when I step out of the mikveh? Will I emerge with greater commitment to express holiness through my actions? These questions wash through me as I move to the center of the pool. I sing a wordless melody and hear it resonate above the water. Now I am ready.
The ritual: I will immerse three times. In the past few weeks, I chose intentions for each of my three ritual immersions. The first two are personal, and the last is a recitation of the Shema, a central prayer in the Jewish tradition. First, I say the blessing for ritual immersion, “Blessed are you, Fountain of Blessings, who makes us holy with your teachings and instructs us concerning immersion”.
Next, I quietly whisper the first intention to myself. Then, I sink into the water, blowing out air and covering myself completely. This water heals and transforms. When I come up, my mikveh buddy calls out “kasher”, meaning that I managed to get all of myself underwater at the same time. Good. I feel lighter.
Then, I declare my second intention, and dive under again. I’m washing away the complications of the past year. The bubbles rise and burst. Kasher! Little by little, I’m getting there.
Last one. I chant the Shema, “Listen up, Jews! The Holy One is our God. The Holy One is One”. I slip in slowly and try to stay down for a few extra seconds. This is God-water. I don’t want to separate from it too quickly. Kasher!
Now, I’m up, and I’m done, peaceful and grateful. It’s good to breathe and be alive. I’m ready for the long Yom Kippur day of fasting and prayer, and I’m one step closer to the challenge of living up to myself in the New Year ahead.