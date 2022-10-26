A 21st century tomato soup

Do the classics deserve to be preserved and protected so they can be passed down unchanged from generation to generation? Or are we allowed to put our own spin on them so they can draw new meaning and (gasp!) even be improved?

I’m talking about food and recipes that we fondly recall and cherish because they are often tied to good memories.

I like to think I have my feet in both camps. We must learn the classics, their history, and preserve them for the most part. I am also not opposed to putting my own twist on things, like the gnocchi recipe I created that morphed a humble Volga German classic from my family into a dish that also had a little bit of me (check my last column online).

Tomato soup is another dish that holds a special place in my belly. Didn’t we all have a favorite Montana diner or restaurant that served a big bowl of it along with some salty crackers or a gooey and crispy grilled cheese? Boy, I just got hungry writing that sentence.

Some would say classic tomato soup is perfect — don’t mess with it. I can’t really argue with that. But my love of food and eating also includes kitchen adventuring, which means I explore new flavors, ingredients, and techniques. My exploration often goes across borders and overseas to find inspiration and innovative tastes.

For this tomato soup, I borrow from flavors far away — east Africa to be exact. The spice berbere is one most Westerners are just discovering, but this Ethiopian blend is an absolute treasure. It’s a delicious combo of various amounts of chilies, paprika, coriander, ginger, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, allspice, and/or clove.

There is a warming effect from berbere, which is how it got its name (the word translates to “hot”). In this soup, it’s not going to knock your socks off with heat, but its complexity adds an amazing range of flavors that will make your taste buds happy.

This new tomato soup version has a second variation that brings it back home to Montana. The small red lentils (I used Montana-grown “Petite Crimson Lentils” from Timeless Natural Food) are added for flavor, viscosity, and good nutrition. Bringing a nice protein punch to the equation is something that isn’t typical of tomato soup, but once you use the red lentils in this soup, you will wonder how you ever made tomato soup without them. They are small enough to be quick cooking without the need for a soak.

This use of red lentils with berbere is not a combo I dreamed up on my own. There are many Ethiopian dips and dishes that use these spice blends, lentils, and aromatics to make delicious east African classics. Now that we have great local options for lentils since Montana is the pulse crop capital of the U.S., and the availability of a broader range of spices, I felt I could borrow these ideas for my own twist to tomato soup.

I will still sit at that Montana diner and eat the tomato soup I grew up on. It still hits the spot, especially as we enter soup season. At the same time, I will tell you that you are missing out if you don’t try this 21st century tomato soup version.

Berbere Red Lentil Tomato Soup Recipe

Serves 4-5 people

Ingredients:

2 tsp fresh chopped garlic

2 tsp fresh chopped ginger

2 cups chopped onion

28 oz can good quality whole peeled tomatoes

14.5 can low sodium chicken or vegetable broth

2 tsp berbere

1/3 cup red lentils

2 tbsp olive oil

Directions:

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, sweat onions in olive oil and salt and pepper on medium low for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add chopped garlic, ginger and berbere and cook three minutes. Add the broth, lentils and tomatoes and raise the temperature until it reaches a simmer. Place lid on the pot cracked and lower the temperature to low. Let it simmer for 30 minutes.

Blend with an immersion blender until smooth. Taste for salt, pepper, and berbere levels and adjust according to your preferences. Eat with a crusty piece of bread and/or top with a yogurt & milk combo using a mixture of ½ cup plain yogurt and ¼ cup milk. Optional to top with a tiny dusting of more berbere.