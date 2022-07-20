A babka fit for the Big Sky Country

As a religious viewer of the show “Seinfeld” in the '90s (and still a sucker for the reruns whenever I flip through the channels), one specific food-related episode stands out as one of my favorites. It’s a show that largely centers around “babka,” their inability to secure a chocolate babka, and the discovery of cinnamon babka.

Without that Seinfeld episode, it may have taken me much longer to discover this tasty, sweet baked good. Babka originates in eastern European Jewish communities, including places like Ukraine and Poland. More bread than cake, this sweet treat can be the perfect dessert, afternoon snack, or even breakfast.

If Seinfeld started up again, it could have another babka-centered episode with the addition of this Montana huckleberry babka (“…another babka?!?”). The yeasted, almost brioche-like, bread, with its buttery notes, combines so well with the king of all berries and a little partnership with orange. It’s a babka fit for Big Sky Country.

It’s that time of year again in Montana when the most special berry is ripe for picking along our many secluded mountainsides. And while there are numerous ways to use these Montana treasures, consider adding this baked babka to your arsenal. It uses frozen huckleberries, so you can make this recipe any time of year as long as you have a nice huckleberry stash in your freezer.

The orange is such an amazing partner with huckleberries. The juice and zest find their way into each element of the babka, with one fresh orange sufficient to get what you need. This dough recipe (absent the orange zest) can also serve as the starting point for a number of other babkas, including chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, cinnamon, pistachio and others.

Huckleberry Babkas

Dough ingredients:

2 ½ cups flour

1/3 cup whole milk

¼ cup water

1 egg

4 tbsp softened butter

3 tbsp sugar

1 ½ tsp yeast

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp orange zest

½ tsp salt

Filling ingredients:

2 cups frozen huckleberries

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp orange juice

¼ tsp corn starch

Pinch of salt

Glaze ingredients:

¼ cup sugar

2 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp water

Directions:

To make the dough, activate the yeast in the ¼ cup of luke warm water and a bit of the sugar. When it’s active, combine this with the flour, warm milk, egg, vanilla, salt, orange zest and the rest of the sugar in a stand mixer with a dough hook. Once the mixture comes together and while the mixer is running on medium speed, add the softened butter a little at a time. Let the dough mix for 6-8 minutes. It will still be sticky. Scrap all the dough out of the bowl and off the hook and shape into a disc. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least two hours or up to 24 hours.

To make the huckleberry filling, place all of the filling ingredients into a small saucepan and heat until boiling. Turn down the heat to medium low and allow to simmer for 10-12 minutes, until it’s jammy and much of the liquid is thickened. Allow it to cool until room temperature and then place in the fridge.

Take the dough out of the fridge and remove the plastic wrap. Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and dust the top with a bit of flour. Roll the disc into a rectangle, about 10x15 inches, with the long edge facing you. Spread the cooled filling evenly on the dough going close to the edge on all sides, except for the long edge furthest from you where you should leave 1½ inches bare.

Starting with the long edge closest to you, roll the dough into a spiral using both hands. Make sure the filling is getting rolled inside as you go and not just pushed along until you get to the end. When you get to the end, pinch the edge up against the roll to seal. Place it on a sheet pan and put back in the fridge for a half hour.

Take it out and use a serrated knife to cut down the center of the roll lengthwise with a saw-motion, carefully keeping the filling inside. Place one of the halves across the center of the other to form an “X.” Braid the halves tightly, keeping the huckleberry swirl side facing up. Put the braided babka in a buttered 9x5-inch bread pan and cover with a damp towel. Allow the loaf to proof for 1-2 hours, until it doubles in size. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Bake the babka for about 40 minutes.

While it is baking, place the glaze ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Allow it to cook for 1-2 minutes, and then turn off the heat. As it cools it will thicken some. Liberally brush the glaze on the top of the babka when it is done baking. Allow to cool for at least a half hour in the pan on a wire rack before you remove it.