A beautiful day at the Trough & Olde Dairy

If The Trough & The Olde Dairy were looking for a theme song, they could very well consider the Mister Rogers tune, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”

The Trough has an air of kindness and consideration shown to its patrons, the very traits Mister Rogers portrayed. This combo of a restaurant, convenience store and gas station is west of Reserve Street in the Target Range neighborhood of Missoula. The area takes its name from its proximity to Fort Missoula’s target range.

It’s a bit of an odd name for a restaurant, but it makes sense once you know the history of the area. The building opened as King’s Dairy, selling raw milk from its adjacent dairy farm. In 1973, Dale and Betty Jo Johnson bought the dairy from John King and established a market known as Dale’s Dairy. The market quickly became a beloved neighborhood institution where locals came to catch up on the news, meet up with friends and pick up a few groceries.

When the Johnsons retired in 2009, new owners changed the name to Target Range Market. Carter and Susan Beck, locals in the neighborhood, bought the market in 2014 with the goal of enhancing what they could offer their community. They opened in June 2015 after extensive remodeling, retaining the store and gas station, adding a deli, and giving the complex a new name, The Trough and The Olde Dairy. The deli morphed into a full-service restaurant in 2017. A portion of the restaurant was built over the top of the original milking trough where King’s Dairy milked and fed their cows, so the name, The Trough, is spot-on.

The atmosphere is very much a come-as-you-are, unpretentious setting with a wait staff delivering attentive service. There are two distinct indoor seating areas — one on the west side, which is light and airy, thanks to an abundance of windows. Additional tables and booths are over the former trough in a raised section of the eatery. There are big-screen TVs no matter where a guest may sit, so no Griz fan misses a game! The addition of patio dining has proved popular in summer.

Today, this eatery is under the supervision of Mark Jones, along with his daughter, Maddie. Mark has extensive knowledge of the food industry, having 45-plus years managing restaurants. He was born in Anaconda but moved around the U.S. before returning to Montana. He tells me that his dad bought the A&W Restaurant in Deer Lodge and put him to work. He laughs as he says, “You know about child labor laws — there is a reason for it.” While it might not have been his favorite job, no doubt it was a good introduction to the food industry.

Mark is a gem of a guy with a down-to-earth temperament that keeps all the wheels moving with patience and grace. He is adept at filling in wherever needed, including the kitchen. “I’ve been a hash-slinger all my life. Breakfast is my favorite meal to cook,” he discloses. We chat about how the eating habits of Americans have changed. We agree that folks rarely take time for breakfast, except for the weekends. It’s become a grab-and-go coffee and fast-food world. I’m guilty of this trend.

The breakfast skillets, served in cast iron pans, bring the crowds in on the weekends. These entrees require a hearty appetite to consume or can be a perfect choice for sharing. The huevos rancheros skillet features savory tomatillo pulled pork, green chili, and black beans served over fried corn tortillas. The mixture is topped with pepper jack cheese, house-made Pico de Gallo, and includes two eggs. The farmer’s skillet contains two eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, and onions, topped with cheddar cheese. This abundant concoction sits on a bed of hash browns with toast. The skillets, or any breakfast entrée, can be washed down with $2 mimosas.

For lunch, options include a range of burgers, salads, appetizers and sandwiches. Unexpected choices in this comfortable eatery include Montgomery whiskey meatballs, salmon seafood cakes, and Ahi tuna. With no concern for my calorie intake for the day, I opted for The Trough steak fries for lunch. The hand-cut fries were smothered in Swiss and cheddar cheese, topped with ribeye and tenderloin bites, caramelized onions, roasted Anaheims, garlic aioli, and roasted garlic. I intended to share the fries with my husband Ed, but he was having trouble finishing his Raging Bull burger. There is no question that the portions at The Trough are generous.

The dinner menu has a nice variety of choices, including Italian sausage and peppers, basil pesto salmon, and white mac & cheese topped with BBQ pork. The standout entrée is a USDA choice hand-cut ribeye, smothered in mushrooms and onions. Weekdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. is happy hour, with $3 draft or bottled beer and wine by the glass for $5. Speaking of wine, the adjacent Ole Dairy market stocks over 400 varieties, and a plentiful supply of Montana microbrews. The market is truly a convenience for the locals in not having to venture across busy Reserve Street for last-minute grocery items, filling up the tank, or grabbing a tasty lunch or dinner takeout. The market stocks staples, dairy products, bread, lunch meats, a few veggies, fruits and candy.

Judging by the steady stream of customers at The Trough, it appears the locals value this convenient enterprise in their neighborhood. “The community support for our establishment has been overwhelming and is much appreciated,” according to Carter Beck. Mark will say the success of The Trough is due to a solid staff with many years of combined experience in the food industry. I’m sure it’s the kind of restaurant that Mister Rogers would have treasured.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0