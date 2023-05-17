No discussion of Montana’s food heritage can really start without talking about the very first Montanans — our diverse tribal communities and nations both on reservations and spread out through the rest of our communities.

The food options and diets of Montana’s diverse American Indians varied from tribe to tribe prior to European people coming on the scene. In the West, the importance of harvesting bison for food, clothing, tools and more cannot be overstated. I definitely needed to bring more history and cultural background when I set out to have a column focused on a dish that traced its roots to Indian Country.

For this recipe, I teamed up with friend Steve Parker, who is Chippewa Cree. Steve is quite the chef in his own right, as he owns, operates and serves as pitmaster for Parker’s BBQ Pit in Havre. Back in 2019, Steve welcomed me to the Rocky Boy’s Powwow and served up some of his tasty, smoky meats. My stomach just growled as I remembered that day.

Steve tells me barbecue has a long history in Montana, with roots dating back to the Native American tribes that lived in the region. These early inhabitants would roast meats, such as bison or other wild game, over an open fire, using a variety of herbs and spices for flavor.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, European settlers began to arrive in Montana, bringing with them their own barbecue traditions. These settlers would often hold gatherings where they would slow-cook meats, such as beef and pork, over a pit or on a spit.

As a third generation pitmaster, Steve is grateful to carry on the love for his craft. At Parker’s BBQ Pit, his goal is to produce the best backyard barbecue possible inspired by the various barbecue meccas around the states including paying tribute to his Indigenous ancestors. In the summer months, he even makes sauces for meats using fresh juneberries — an ingredient often used by different tribes here in Montana.

Barbecue and other foods are always a big part of any powwow, and the reason isn’t just celebratory. The sharing of food is part of a shared heritage, Steve explains, because it wasn’t always in abundance for tribes. Historically, Indigenous people had to hunt and gather their sources of nourishment even during the harsh winter months here in Montana. Having food, sharing it with others has always been a way of survival, caring for one another, and being blessed with having something to eat.

Today, food is usually more available and plentiful, but these powwows still celebrate and give thanks to mother nature for providing something to eat.

At many of these powwows and other events, you can often find a unique dish — a powwow burger. My first one was at the Crow Fair and Powwow several years ago. It was HUGE — a foot-and-a-half wide circle of delicious fry bread that enveloped two burger patties, cheese, and some toppings of my choice. I couldn’t eat the whole thing, even though I really, really tried hard.

While you should definitely seek out a powwow in your area, Steve and I have teamed up to bring a powwow burger you can make at home. The fry bread is the defining piece of the burger, and we opted to create two smaller fry bread buns as opposed to a giant circle for a burger envelope. This recipe gives you the option to use ground bison or beef, but a good grilling for smokiness and flavor boost is essential.

Our toppings were inspired by ingredients that originated out of the western hemisphere prior to colonization — green chilis, avocado and tomato. Spring onions are grilled and thrown into the toppings for added smokiness and because wild onions were an ingredient used by Native Americans in many areas.

Steve and I both urge you to look for ways to learn more about Montana’s diverse Indian Nations. If you want to see what powwows and other celebrations will be happening in Indian Country this summer, go to visitmt.com/indian-country/indian-country-events. If an event still shows the 2022 dates for the event, check back for updates and know that many of the events occur on the same weekends each summer.

Powwow Burger

(Serves 4-6 people)

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1 cup lukewarm water

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp sugar

2 tablespoons baking powder

2 avocados (about 20 ounces)

One 4-ounce can roasted green chilies

6 scallions

1.5 pounds ground bison or beef

2 tomatoes

6 slices American cheese

1 lime

Vegetable oil

Directions:

Whisk dry ingredients and combine with water until it forms a ball. Let rest 15 minutes. Divide into 12 equal pieces. Flatten with hands until each ball becomes a 4-inch disc. Cook in a preheated pan on medium with 1/2-inch vegetable oil on medium heat.

Cut the scallions in half to separate the lighter green sections from the heartier white parts. Lightly drizzle with vegetable oil, salt and pepper. Grill the scallions, careful to watch as they can burn quickly. The lighter green tops will only take a minute while the heartier white bottoms will take another minute or two.

Peel the avocados and remove the seeds. Mash with a fork and add the roasted green chiles. Finely chop the grilled scallion and add to the avocado-chili mixture. Salt and pepper to taste.

I would suggest also adding a drizzle of freshly squeezed lime juice. This will create a nice pop of freshness and a bit of acid which will really help brighten up the guacamole, on top of acting as a preservative to keep the guacamole a bit longer before it starts to turn brown/discolored.

Form your burgers to the general circumference of the size of your fry bread buns. Grill your burger to your preferred doneness and top with American cheese. Put one burger on one fry bread bun. Place the avocado-chile mixture on top of the cheese, followed by sliced tomato, and topped with another fry bread bun.