In a classic example of turning lemons into lemonade, the pandemic drove many people to social media to connect during isolation and learn how to cook dishes from home. Homemade pasta, sourdough baking, and scratch-made dishes were all favorite new hobbies when the world dealt with a global shutdown.

This time of uncertainty and remoteness are what connected the two of us together over Instagram — a home cook in the tiny town of Clancy, and a culinary school-trained pasta chef from Brazil now working in a two-Michelin-star-restaurant in the Bay Area. Our love of pasta and Italian food is what brought us to collaborate and bring an Italian classic to your kitchen.

By now, many people are familiar with gnocchi — a hearty Italian dumpling that falls into the broad category of pasta. But most are likely to think of the version that uses potato as the main component of the dish.

A close cousin to the potato gnocchi is one that uses no potato at all. It uses ricotta cheese instead, which provides an easier and quicker way to put dinner on the table. These soft pillows full of good flavor are a breeze to assemble for any beginner.

As tasty as they are, they are also a nice canvas to layer other flavors, which is the second part of this recipe. The decadent compound butter marries together a number of delicious ingredients — salty anchovies, bright lemon zest and juice, and a touch of garlic. Anchovies can be a polarizing ingredient, but we urge you to give them a try. Sautéed Brussels sprouts bring a fitting vegetable partner to the dish as well.

Here are a few tips for the dish overall: Many of the ingredients should be weighed with a kitchen scale in grams. This will help you be much more accurate than traditional measurements of cups. No need to overwork the dough — just let it come together so the dumplings don’t get tough. And compound butters can be made with many flavors, so branch out and think of your own combos when you’ve tried this first one.

With any kind of homemade pasta dish, we know you will find the process relaxing and satisfying. While we may have moved beyond the days of lockdowns and isolation, we can still use our connections to learn from each other, collaborate on cross-cultural cuisine, and put tasty food on our own tables.

Ricotta Gnocchi and Compound Butter

Serves 2-3 people

Ingredients:

100 grams fresh whole-milk ricotta

1 egg

100 grams 00 flour

50 grams fine semolina flour

¾ stick of unsalted butter (room temperature)

2 filets anchovies chopped

1 small clove garlic (grated on the micro plane or finely minced)

Zest of half lemon

5 grams lemon juice

150 grams Brussels sprouts

Black pepper

Kosher Salt

Olive oil

Optional topping: Pecorino Romano and fresh dill

Directions:

Mix the room-temperature butter, chopped anchovies, grated garlic, lemon zest, black pepper and a hefty pinch of salt together. Transfer the butter onto a sheet of plastic wrap, roll up to form a cylinder shape, twist both ends tight and keep it in the refrigerator until the butter becomes cold and solid.

Combine the 00 flour with the semolina and set aside. Remove the ricotta from its container and place on a large plate. Gently pat the ricotta dry with a paper towel. Add it to the flour bowl along with the egg and a hefty pinch of salt. Little by little add the flour. Depending on the ricotta, you may have to add more or less flour. Mix lightly until it no longer sticks to the bowl and your hands. Form it into a ball, cover with plastic, and let it rest for about 10 minutes.

To form the gnocchi, cut the dough circle into eight equal pieces. Roll each piece with your hands to create a long rope about ¾-inch wide. Cut 1-inch gnocchi dumplings and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Cut the Brussels sprouts in half, blanch them in boiling water for three minutes, and then drain and dry with a paper towel. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat, then add your Brussels sprouts. Cook until one side of the sprouts turns golden brown, 5 minutes. Stir to turn sprouts over and cook until evenly golden brown, another 5 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper and remove from the heat.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil for the ricotta gnocchi. Drop in the gnocchi and cook until they rise to the top. While your gnocchi are cooking, add the flavored butter in cubes together with the Brussels sprouts. Once the gnocchi are cooked, add them to the sauté pan the with the Brussels spouts and cook on medium-high heat. You can add a bit of gnocchi cooking water if it is too thick.

Serve on a plate or bowl. You can finish with optional grated Pecorino Romano and/or chopped fresh dill.