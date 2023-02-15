As someone who has a very non-vegan diet, I spent a good chunk of my life not worrying about making vegan food. Limiting the options of what ingredients I could use seemed like it was depriving myself of tasty possibilities.

As I spent more time in the kitchen and looking for opportunities to cook for other people, I soon found out that you will be asked to cook for people who have dietary limitations, either by necessity or choice. Whether it’s vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free or some other restriction, having a diverse arsenal of dishes to cook is the hallmark of a good chef or home cook that likes to entertain.

With Mardi Gras around the corner, this particular vegan dish combines the delicious techniques behind a Cajun/Creole classic and the heartiness of some Montana-grown lentils. Since the French were a big influence on the cooking in Louisiana (along with Africans, Spanish, and Native Americans), using some French lentils made sense as they hold their shape and have a fun green color.

As the good folks in Louisiana know, the key to any good gumbo is the dark roux — a combination of oil and flour that gets slowly cooked to provide a deep, toasty flavor to the dish. You can’t rush it, and you shouldn’t cut the process short. The use of smoked paprika helps provide depth. And all of those delicious aromatics with fresh thyme are the perfect flavor base. Pair this gumbo with a load of nice long-grain rice and I’m convinced you can satisfy anyone.

One gumbo staple is not listed — okra. It is very much a foreign ingredient to most Montanans, and rare to find fresh in Montana stores or a farmers market. If you want to throw some in, the sliced okra from bags in the freezer section are probably your best bet.

If you still have skeptical carnivores, you can easily fry up some andouille sausage or shrimp and top their serving with some of that. But I’m willing to bet a good number of carnivores will gobble this meal “as is” if you don’t tell them its vegan.

Vegan lentil gumbo

(Serves: 4-6 people)

Ingredients:

5 tbsp flour

4 tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion

2 large stalks celery

1 large green bell pepper

1 small red bell pepper

1 small yellow bell pepper

1 regular zucchini

1 tbsp freshly minced garlic

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

3 sprigs of thyme

1 14.5 oz can petite diced tomato

1 tbsp tomato paste

10 dashes Red Tabasco

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 cup Timeless French Lentils

Parsley and scallion for topping

Directions:

Chop all of your onions, celery, green bell pepper, and garlic.

Preheat a large cast iron Dutch oven on medium heat and then add your 4 tbsp vegetable oil. Once your oil is heated, whisk in your 5 tbsp flour. You are making the roux, which takes a little time and attention. The color will go from white, to golden, to peanut butter colored, to milk chocolate color. The best thing is to let it cook for about 30 seconds, then stir, getting the bits of flour moved around. It can take 15-20 minutes. Don’t walk away from it and forget! Once it gets close to the milk chocolate color, turn off the heat and stir as it will still cook for a bit.

Add your chopped onions, celery, and green bell pepper with salt and pepper and cook on medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. After about 10 minutes or when veggies are soft, add the garlic and tomato paste, cooking for 3 minutes. Then add your thyme sprigs, petite diced tomatoes, smoked paprika, vegetable broth, water, and the hot sauce. Bring to a boil and then drop the temperature to a light simmer for 10 minutes. Add your lentils, which take about 35-45 minutes to cook.

Dice your yellow and red bell peppers and your zucchini into 1 ½-inch pieces. In a separate frying pan, sauté these veggies on medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes just before your gumbo is done cooking. Make sure to salt and pepper while you cook. When you get ready to serve the dish, place your sautéed veggies into the gumbo. Pick out the large sprigs of thyme. Serve with long-grain rice and top with chopped scallion and/or fresh chopped parsley.