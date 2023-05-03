Continuing in my quest to find Montanans that have helped add to the story of our state’s culinary heritage, I reached out to friends Adam and Erika Mendez that run El Vaquero Taqueria as a true mom-and-pop Mexican restaurant in Helena.

Their restaurant is a small establishment with no inside seating offering lunch service most weekdays and sometimes take-home dinners. It’s attached to a barber shop on a one-way street close to the Capitol building. Like many small commercial buildings, there have been several occupants who tried to have a successful business in the small space. No one had much luck until the Mendez couple opened El Vaquero Taqueria in 2013.

Being so small, you may think it would be hard to find. But it’s actually hard to miss when you see the line that forms to order — sometimes stretching to the street. Loyal customers will brave below-zero or scorching temperatures to get their hands on Mexican scratch-made favorites, including many Mexican specials of the day.

People of Spanish and Hispanic descent have been coming to what we now call Montana for over 200 years, according to Dr. Bridget Kevane at MSU. For the first century, it was the fur industry, trade posts, mining, cattle ranching and the sugar beet industry that brought folks in search of new opportunities. Today, a little over 4% of Montanans have Hispanic origins, according to the U.S. Census.

Dr. Kevane, who is currently writing a book about Latinos in Montana, explains the majority of Montanans with Hispanic ancestry are from Mexico. However, folks from Cuba, Chile and Honduras, and many other countries south of Mexico also fall within the broad category of Latino. Billings, Gallatin County, Flathead County, Butte, Helena and Great Falls have the most notable concentrations where Latino culture is established through festivals, fiestas and other cultural events.

Adam and Erika Mendez made Montana home in 2005 and have raised five children here. They met in California, both having worked in Mexican restaurants in their formative years. Erika’s mother owned a restaurant in Mexico City where she learned local classics, and Adam picked up the craft at a taqueria in the Bay Area.

Many Americans (including myself) may not be able to pinpoint the regional variations in cuisine that are prevalent in Mexican cooking. Differences in Mexican dishes can be just as stark as what you’ll see with food from New England versus food from Louisiana. For Adam and Erika, they say many of their dishes trace their roots to Mexico City, the Guadalajara region and Chicano-style (Mexican-American).

When the Mendez family made Montana their home 17 years ago, Adam told me they developed “a great deal of respect for the traditions, beliefs and culture of this great state and land.” This appreciation became the inspiration behind their taqueria’s name, “El Vaquero,” which is a Spanish term for cowboy.

Leaning into their love of Montana, Adam and Erika have provided this “Chile Colorado” recipe — a great beef-centric Mexican dish. This is a rich and fiery dish that can be added to tacos, burritos or just served on its own along with beans, rice and a little sour cream and guacamole to cool things off.

The reference to Colorado in the recipe name has nothing to do with the state — it’s a Spanish adjective that means “colored red” and speaks to the deep color the chiles impart in the dish. Since Montana owes its own name to Spanish origins (it means “mountainous”), we could just as easily call this dish "Chili Montana" if you are making it in Big Sky Country with this Mendez family recipe. I hope you do so this Cinco de Mayo or any time of the year when you want to eat a tasty Mexican classic.

Mendez Chili Colorado

(Serves 6-8 people)

6 seeded and stemmed guajillo peppers

6 seeded and stemmed chile de arbol

2 pounds beef sirloin or chuck

2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon onion powder

Pinch of clove

1/2 teaspoon Mexican oregano

2 bay leaves

4 beef bouillon cubes

2 large onions

1 chipotle pepper in adobo

Vegetable oil

Directions:

Over medium heat with a tablespoon of vegetable oil, saute seeded guajillo and chile de arbol peppers. Saute until toasty, but do not let them burn. Cover with 5 cups water, cover with lid and raise temp to simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Take off the heat and let them cool.

When cooled, blend the chiles and water well with a high-speed blender. Run through a fine mesh strainer to remove chile skins, but save the liquid. To your liquid add 2 teaspoons of cumin, 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon of Mexican oregano, 2 bay leaves, 2 chipotle peppers in adobo, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, black pepper and a pinch of ground cloves.

Dice your two large onions in small pieces and cube your meat into 3/4-inch chunks. Pat meat dry with a paper towel and season well with salt and pepper. In a few teaspoons of vegetable oil, brown your beef on medium-high heat.

Once your beef is browned, add the onions, your chile liquid, four beef bouillon cubes, and another 4-5 cups of water. Bring to a boil and then drop the temp to low with the lid on. Cook until tender — about an hour and a half. If you want to thicken the sauce, take off the lid and simmer until it reduces to your preferred consistency. Remove the bay leaves before you serve.