Food has always been central in Muna’s life. As a more recently-arrived Montanan, she is elated to be able to share her culinary talents with her new community in Missoula.

The circumstances that led her to Big Sky Country where I could cook with her in March centered on her search for peace that stretches more than 10 years. Most of us remember when violence and unrest fired up a decade ago in Syria, sending many refugees in all directions. That conflict continues even to this day.

The Syrian civil war led Muna, her husband and six children to seek refuge in Egypt where she was able to use her cooking talents in Cairo. For eight years, the country was a temporary residence while the family looked toward America as a place where they could hopefully find long-term peace and opportunity.

When Montana was mentioned as the option for their family to plant new roots, Muna jokingly told me “Hannah Montana” was the first thing that came to mind. As they learned more about the Treasure State, they heard there were more cows than people in their soon-to-be home and how wild the weather patterns could be. But the biggest question for them was whether their family would be welcomed in a place where their culture and customs were different than many residents.

Almost three years into the move, Muna and her daughter Rozan say they have been treated with great respect in Montana. So many people show a genuine and heartfelt curiosity of the food they sell at the farmers market, their dress, and their culture. Without hesitation, they say Montanans have been more than welcoming.

Food discoveries like margherita pizza and sharing their own Syrian dishes through “United We Eat” have been highlights in their new hometown. “United We Eat” is a Missoula-based food program where refugee and immigrant chefs sell traditional dishes to customers. Muna’s ultimate dream would be to have a more permanent space as a restaurant or large kitchen for take-out business.

Muna gives no thought to spending six or seven hours in the kitchen to make a delicious spread. It gives her great joy to share the unique foods from her home country, and the cuisines of many of the neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan.

There are some important ingredients that can be hard to source in a more rural place like Montana, including halal meat (proteins processed in a manner that conforms with their religious customs), spice blends like za’atar, and bulgur wheat of the size and style they used back home. Trips to Spokane and the internet have given them a chance to source some of those ingredients to make more authentic dishes.

In March, Muna and Rozan shared one such dish with me called shakriya, which is a yogurt-cooked meat dish. She used lamb for this preparation, but it could easily be adapted to use beef or game. The tender meat paired with the tangy yogurt, aromatics and vermicelli-rice combo was such a unique and delicious introduction to a dish that speaks to their Syrian heritage.

Muna explains this is a dish that could easily be the star on the first evening of Ramadan, the month-long fasting observance for Muslims where eating and drinking doesn’t happen until sundown. This time of introspection and prayer unites people of her faith together around the world and creates bonds in her family as they feast each night to break the fast. For 2023, this month of fasting is currently underway and will draw to a close on April 21.

As Muna happily prepared and served me this tasty dish that has so much history, I couldn’t help but think of the decade-long journey it took her to bring us together. In one of my last photos I took where Muna proudly stood next to the dishes she created, I noticed out of the corner of my eye that Muna was flashing a peace sign. Intentional or not, it wasn’t lost on me that we can also take a little pride in knowing that she has found the peace she so desperately desired in Big Sky Country.

Author’s Note: Special thanks to Soft Landing in Missoula for helping to arrange this meeting. The author’s proceeds from this column have been donated to the organization. If you want to learn more about Soft Landing and help new Montanans like Muna, go to softlandingmissoula.org. Also, special thanks to Rozan for helping us overcome the occasional language barrier.

Shakriya recipe

Serves 5-6 people

Ingredients:

2-3 pound lamb roast

One small onion, quartered

12 cardamom pods

4 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

3 tablespoons corn starch

64 ounces whole milk yogurt

2 chicken bouillon cubes

1 cup vermicelli

2 ½ cups long grain rice

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and Black Pepper

Optional: Scallion and Radish for garnish

Directions:

Cube your lamb meat into 1-inch pieces. Add to a large pot and cover with water until it reaches 4 inches above the meat. Bring to a simmer. There will be a “scum” that floats to the top and collects that you can skim off with a spoon and dispose of down your sink or in the trash. Once this step is complete, add your cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, your peeled and quartered onion, and ½ teaspoon of black pepper. Cover the pot and lower the heat so it simmers for about half an hour. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and cook another 15 minutes, or until meat is tender.

Run yogurt through a fine mesh strainer. In a separate cup, combine one cup of cold water with the 3 tablespoons of corn starch and stir well. Whisk in with the yogurt. Place it in a medium pot over medium-low heat and bring to a boil.

About 30 minutes before you want to eat, melt your butter in a medium-sized pot on medium heat and add your vermicelli. Stir for 2-3 minutes to toast the vermicelli in the butter until it's golden brown. Add 3 cups of water, one chicken bouillon cube, and your long grain rice, and bring to a boil. As soon as it reaches a boil, drop the heat to low and cover until the rice and vermicelli are cooked.

Strain the lamb mixture, saving only the meat. Once the yogurt has come to a boil, add one chicken bouillon cube to the yoghurt mixture. Add meat to the yogurt mixture. Allow to cook on medium-low for 15 minutes, stirring every minute.

Serve the yogurt-cooked lamb on top of the rice-vermicelli with optional radish and scallion topping.