A new Christmas menu

After a month of preparations, Christmas is nearly here. If you have not decided on your menu for your holiday meals, and would like to try something new, here are some dishes that you may be interested to try. Seafood is always a favorite for anytime during the holidays, rather than Christmas or New Years. Brussels sprouts are a healthy addition to your holiday fare, and what would be more welcome on Christmas morning than a pan of fresh cinnamon rolls!

Many people prepare seafood for their traditional Christmas Eve dinner. An old Italian tradition is the “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” which includes seven different dishes using seafood. Other traditions are much simpler.

The following seafood dish is not time-consuming to prepare, includes shrimp and scallops and has a little spice for added flavor. This dish is served over Anne's Israeli Couscous Pilaf, but if you would prefer to serve it with rice or pasta, you can do so. Both recipes are part of the collection in the “Flavors of Harvey Cedars” cookbook, which was assembled by the Harvey Cedars Activity Committee on Long Beach Island, which is off the New Jersey coast.

Anne’s Shrimp and Scallop Stew

(Serves 4-5)

Ingredients:

2 large leeks, white and light green parts only, washed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons garlic cloves, chopped (about 3 cloves)

1 finely chopped seeded jalapeno pepper

1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into ¼-inch dice

3/4 teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes (canned) with juice

1 cup dry white wine

3/4 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined, tail section left on

3/4 pound sea scallops or large bay scallops, muscle removed

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro leaves

Directions:

Slice leeks in half lengthwise and cut into a ½-inch dice. In a stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; saute, stirring until translucent, about 7 minutes. Add jalapeno, carrots, cumin, cayenne pepper, cinnamon and salt. Lower heat to medium-low and cook until carrots are almost tender, about 4–5 minutes. Add tomatoes, wine and 1 cup water. Bring to boil and lower heat to medium. Cook 5 minutes. Stir in shrimp and scallops. Cook until just opaque, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, add cilantro. Serve over Anne’s Israeli Couscous Pilaf. *Recipe follows:

Anne’s Israeli Couscous Pilaf

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups Israeli couscous or other couscous

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 small onion, cut into ¼-inch dice

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, coarsely chopped

Directions:

If using Israeli couscous, bring 2¼ cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan; if using regular couscous, reduce the amount of water to 2 cups. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat olive oil and butter over medium-low heat. Add onions and cook until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in cumin and cayenne pepper and saute for 1 minute more. Stir in couscous, salt, pepper, and boiling water. Cover and simmer over low heat until tender and water is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Add parsley and serve.

Brussels Sprouts and Cranberry Salad

(Serves 6–8)

Brussels sprouts are a popular vegetable to serve during the holidays. Rather than cooking them and serving then hot, try pairing them with colorful dried cranberries, almonds and feta cheese in this chilled salad that will go well with many holiday menus.

Ingredients:

4 1/4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

4 teaspoons maple syrup

1 1/4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and thinly sliced

1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, salt and pepper; whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until smooth. Stir in Brussels sprouts, cranberries, almonds and feta cheese until combined. Serve immediately. Source: “Cooking With Paula Deen,” November 2020.

Fastest Cinnamon Rolls

(Yield: 12 buns)

Greet your family Christmas morning with these quick-to-fix cinnamon rolls. Rather than spending time kneading the dough and allowing time for the dough to rise, these rolls use baking powder and soda to make them rise. The cottage cheese used in the pastry makes them light and tender. I started making rolls with this method several years ago and it remains a favorite.

For dough:

3/4 cup cottage cheese (4% milk fat)

1/3 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour; more for rolling

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

For filling:

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup chopped pecans

For glaze:

2/3 cup confectioner’s sugar, 2 to 3 tablespoons cold milk, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease the sides and bottom of a 9- or 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray. *If you do not have a springform pan use another baking pan of similar size.

In a food processor, combine the cottage cheese, buttermilk, sugar, melted butter and vanilla. Process until smooth, about 10 seconds. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and process in short bursts just until the dough clumps together (don’t over-process). The dough will be soft and moist. Scrape the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it with floured hands 4 to 5 times until smooth. With a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 12 x 15-inch rectangle. Brush the dough with the 1½ tablespoons melted butter, leaving a ½-inch border unbuttered around the edges.

In a medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, allspice and cloves. Sprinkle the mixture over the buttered area of the dough and pat gently into the surface. Sprinkle the nuts over the sugar mixture. Starting at a long edge, roll up the dough jelly-roll style. Pinch the seam to seal and leave the ends open. With a sharp knife, cut the roll into 12 equal pieces.

Set the pieces, cut side up, in the prepared pan; they should fill the pan, but don’t worry if there are small gaps. Bake until golden brown and firm to the touch, 20–28 minutes. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Run a spatula around the inside edge of the pan and remove the springform ring. Transfer the rolls to a serving plate. In a small bowl mix the confectioner’s sugar, 2 tablespoons milk and vanilla to make a smooth glaze. It should have a thick but pourable consistency, so add up to 1 more tablespoon milk if necessary. Drizzle the glaze over the rolls. Let stand 15 minutes and serve. Source: “Fine Cooking,” November 2007.

Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.

