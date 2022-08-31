A new tradition for the weekend: Crispy hashbrowns

I love a good pile of hashbrowns with breakfast. The only problem is that it can be hit or miss whether a restaurant’s version will meet my high expectations for my favorite shredded potato dish. It’s a simple enough dish to master, right?

The most likely problem if I’m disappointed is they have not been cooked enough. Since “brown” is a part of name, you would think everyone would make sure there is ample crispy golden bits to enjoy.

Since I’m a little obsessed about this, I developed a made-from-scratch recipe that amplifies the surface area for maximum hashbrown browning, adds a little kick, and turns this typical side dish into a main event. It takes a bit of time to make the most perfect hashbrowns, so I save them for Saturdays when I’m not in a rush — hence the name “Weekend Hashbrowns.”

The recipe starts with cooking some bacon. It can come in handy for topping at the end, if (and that’s a big “if”) you can hold off eating all the bacon while the hashbrowns slowly cook. If you are able to save all of the bacon, please email me to notify me of this modern-day miracle.

The bacon grease is what you will use to cook the hashbrowns. How many times have you thrown it away? That used to be the case in my house, but no more. That flavorful fat is what helps crisp up this scrumptious concoction.

The unorthodox thing about my hashbrowns is the fact that I don’t boil the potatoes ahead of frying. You don’t even wash off the starch. That will surprise some folks, but it leads to another secret. The starch helps the strands of potatoes stick together, thereby creating a singular mass that is like a big potato pancake. After cooking both sides of the cylinder, the interior is a perfectly soft texture that is almost like the inside of a French fry.

The final mandatory step after the Weekend Hashbrowns have cooked is to add a good deal of cheese. This goes right on top, and overlaps with the edge within the pan to create the most deliciously crisp cheese skirt. Top with roasted green chilies, a fried egg, salsa, some chili, or whatever is leftover of that bacon.

Now let me ask you — what do you have planned for this weekend?

Weekend Hashbrowns

(Serves 2-3 people)

Ingredients:

5-6 strips of bacon (2 tbsp fat)

2 pounds potatoes peeled

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

10-12 dashes green hot sauce

6 oz of Colby Jack or Cheddar Jack

Directions:

The first thing you are going to want to have is a really good 12” non-stick pan. If you have a non-stick pan that is worn down, your potatoes may still get stuck to the bottom. You’ll thank me when it comes to the flip.

Cook your bacon and set aside for later (or just don’t eat all of it). You’ll want no less than about 2 tbsp of bacon fat for when the potatoes go in it. While the bacon is cooking, peel and shred your potatoes with a large grater. Use a few paper towels to soak up a little bit of the water.

Add the potatoes to a pan with the bacon fat on medium-low heat. Season with the salt, pepper and hot sauce. Mix very well to make sure the seasoning is evenly distributed and all the potatoes get coated in a bit of the fat. Flatten the potatoes out around the pan to an even thickness, and cover in aluminum foil.

Cook on medium-low heat for 15 minutes. This is doing two things — it’s helping to cook and soften all of the potatoes, while also gradually and gently creating a golden-brown crust on the bottom.

Go in with a fork and pull the hashbrowns away from the edge and off the bottom of the pan. Rotate the hashbrowns 180 degrees in the pan, but don’t flip them yes as they need to continue cooking on that side. Cook for another 10-15 minutes on medium-low covered with foil. Lift the bottom and look to see if it is golden brown and crispy.

At this point, it needs to be flipped, which can be done in several different ways:

1. A mid-air flip just using a flick of your wrist. If you are not used to this, you can do it anyway and it may fail. But do this enough times each weekend, and you’ll be a pro.

2. Use a spatula or even two spatulas to flip it in one motion.

3. Slide it onto a large paper plate. Flip the plate over into the pan that is off the heat momentarily.

At this point, it needs to brown on this other side. Cover it again with foil and let it go 15 minutes. Rotate the hashbrowns 180 degrees and let them go another 10 minutes covered.

Shred your cheese while it cooks on the final side. Lift the foil and place the cheese all over the top of the hashbrowns, going all the way to the edge. Any cheese that crisps up against the edge of the pan will become a delicious cheese skirt. Allow it to melt covered with foil for at least five minutes.

Take it out and use a pizza cutter to make wedges. Top with any leftover bacon, a fried egg, chili, salsa, crisped-up ham, or roasted green chiles.