A perfect Montana summer dish: Purple barley salad

If you are going to call something “the most perfect summer dish,” it should involve fresh seasonal produce, a special and unique Montana ingredient, and a kiss of the grill. And this delicious dish has it all.

While I love the comfort food classics of winter that tend to be a bit heavier and richer, the days of summer need to be filled with bright, fresh, and seasonal foods that celebrate the growing season in Montana. Short as it may be compared to Florida or California, I feel like we appreciate the bounty more because we know it won’t be long before cold days are back.

It’s around this time of year where you may be growing an extra zucchini or two, and either harvesting peppers and tomatoes in your garden or seeing them more at the farmers markets. If that’s the case, and you are looking for a way to make the most perfect summer dish, this new recipe is one to clip and save.

The special ingredient comes in the form of a purple barley grown by Big Sky Country organic farmers. For several years, I’ve looked around for unique Montana ingredients that deserve a spot in my pantry. Purple barley was discovered through a research project at Montana State University and has origins in Tibet. Today, you can get it online from Montana growers (timelessfood.com and use the discount code JBIR15 at checkout) without having to go all the way to the other side of the world to try it.

The veggies get a kiss of the grill for a bit of smokiness and to bring out a bit of inherent sweetness they have. There are plenty of herbs added to bring a wonderful freshness to the plate. A bit of feta is a nice salty, capricious bite in the salad. The dressing is light and bright, tying all of the ingredients together.

This is hearty enough to serve as a main alone, especially for those who seek out meatless options. For the carnivores (including myself), your grill could be put to more use with some marinated grilled chicken or some freshly caught fish with more herbs and lemon. Happy summer!

Purple barley summer salad

(Serves 5-6 people or more as a side)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup Timeless purple barley

1 small zucchini

1 small yellow summer squash

1 small red bell pepper

1 small green bell pepper

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped cilantro or parsley

1/2 cup chopped scallions

1 large lemon

1/3 cup olive oil plus more for coating veggies

4 oz crumbled feta cheese

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

Directions:

Rinse and soak your purple barley for at least two hours or overnight. Bring the barley and five cups of water to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Let this go a half-hour and then check the barley texture. Once done, strain and let cool until it can go into the fridge.

Slice your zucchini and summer squash lengthwise into strips about 3/4”. Cut your bell peppers by slicing the sides away from the core, leaving the sides in large pieces. Drizzle these vegetables with olive oil, salt and pepper just before grilling. On a very hot grill, cook the veggies for about three minutes each side. You want some nice grill lines and a tiny bit of char, but you want them to retain some of their texture. Don’t overcook!

While the vegetables are cooling, prep the dressing by juicing one lemon, and whisking in 1 tsp of salt, and 1/4 tsp of cracked black pepper, and 1/3 cup olive oil. You can do this with a fork, a whisk, or an immersion blender. Drizzle all of the dressing over the purple barley, mix well, and put back into the fridge.

Chop the grilled veggies and cherry tomatoes into 1/2”-3/4” cubes. Chop your herbs. In a large bowl, combine the barley, veggies, tomatoes, herbs, and feta and mix well. Check for seasoning levels (salt, pepper, lemon, oil) and adjust according to your preferences.