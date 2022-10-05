A sinful family secret recipe

Families often have secrets they hope the world never discovers. Growing up in my family, we had a big one. It was our love of a simple, but super indulgent, Volga German dish we called “clays.”

It is sinfully decadent in its use of both browned butter and heavy cream to make the sauce, topping a delicious duo of carbs in the form of cubed boiled potatoes and flour & egg dumplings. It won’t be winning any medals in the health food awards, but this simple dish is one that has always received two thumbs up from anyone who has it placed in front of them.

When a new person was set to join the family through marriage, we debated about the right timing to introduce the prospective in-law to this dish. We worried someone might be turned off by this gluttony and tell the world about our family tradition.

About a decade ago, we discovered that our pronunciation of the dish was botched when we found an old Volga German cookbook with a strikingly similar dish called “kloese.” It wasn’t until a few years ago when I became more interested in the kitchen and decided this humble Volga German dish could be married with Italian techniques, giving it almost a high-end feel. Gnocchi, the infamous potato dumpling from Italy, uses the exact same ingredients (potato, egg, flour) we featured in the family dish, but just reengineered.

I took a few additional steps to modernize the family classic. After boiling the gnocchi, they get a pan fry to crisp up the exterior, adding an element of texture the original version never had. Also, the sauce got an update by layering in the nice herby flavors of sage, thyme and rosemary, which impart a subtle deliciousness. Perfect comfort food for the cooler weather.

Gnocchi Recipe

If this modernized family favorite is still not up your alley, no worries. The gnocchi recipe itself is one that can be used to make a number of Italian dishes with different sauces and preparations. I won’t judge you, as long as you don’t judge me.

Gnocchi ingredients:

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes

1 regular sized egg

¾ -1 cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh cracked black pepper

2 tbps of salted butter for sautéing

Sauce ingredients:

6 tbps of salted butter

½ cup heavy cream

Any combination of fresh thyme sprigs, sage leaves, or rosemary

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 425. Wash and poke your potatoes with a fork and bake for about an hour. Remove from the oven and let them cool enough so you can handle them with your hands. Cut them down the middle and remove as much of the insides as you can. Use a ricer to breakdown the potatoes into very large chunks (preferred), or use a potato masher to finely mash them. I put them directly on my countertop, but you can also do it on a large baking tray. Let the potatoes fully cool to room temperature if they aren’t already.

Make a well in the center of the potatoes and crack one egg. Dust the potatoes with ¾ cups of flour, the salt and pepper. Using a fork, mix the ingredients together. Once most of the ingredients come together, start to use your hands to make sure everything is incorporated. If your gnocchi dough is too sticky, add a bit more flour.

Cut your dough into four equal parts and roll them out into 1-inch tubes, using a bit of flour for the outside if it sticks. Once you have all parts rolled out, cut 1-inch pieces along the rope to create the gnocchi pieces. Dust the cut sides of the gnocchi with a bit of flour to prevent sticking.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Place the gnocchi into the boiling water and allow to cook until they float, about 1-2 minutes. When they are done, strain them and put them into a large non-stick pan on medium heat with 2 tablespoons of the butter. Sauté and turn the gnocchi until they are golden brown.

For the sauce, you can actually start it before the gnocchi. In a small frying pan, gradually brown 6 tablespoons of butter on medium heat with the herbs. You don’t need a lot of herbs. I used one sprig of time, a small sprig of rosemary, and six small sage leaves. But you can use just one herb if that is your choice, and just increase the quantity a bit.

You will want to stir gently with a spatula and allow the herbs to infuse their flavor and get crisp. When the butter reaches a very light brown color, remove the herbs onto a plate with a paper towel. You don’t want the butter to burn, so remove it from the heat once it reaches a nutty brown color. Set aside while you are making and boiling your gnocchi.

When the gnocchi are browning in the non-stick pan, add the cream to the browned butter and allow to gradually heat through on medium low. When the gnocchi are golden brown and plated, spoon the sauce over them and top with some of the crisped herbs and some freshly cracked black pepper.