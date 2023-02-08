When you think of romantic movies, one of the most famous is an animated film where two dogs enjoy a plate of spaghetti and meatballs together. As they chow down on the pasta, their mouths unexpectedly meet when the one noodle they are both eating brings them together in the most famous doggie kiss of all time.

In real life, food can be the start of romance — especially when you go the extra mile and make something special by hand. It’s often hard to shop for a loved one, so consider giving them the gift of your culinary labor.

That is where this pasta called “pici” (pronounced “peachy’) can help you fan the flames of love. Pairing these Tuscan hand-rolled noodles with a bit of spicy, flavorful ingredients from the Asian Pacific rim will be a meal your loved one won’t forget. The good news is no special tools are needed to make this “pici piccanti.”

Some great spicy flavor comes from the gochugaru chili pepper, which you may need to order online if you can’t find it in your spice aisle at the grocery story. This Korean chili is used in familiar dishes like kimchi, and provides a smokey and fruity spice that will not overpower your palate with excessive heat.

Combining Italian pasta techniques with flavors of the Asian Pacific rim makes for a great food hug to someone you love on Valentine’s Day or any special occasion. But if you want to stick to Italian flavors, this pici recipe and process stays the same except for swapping out the sesame oil for olive oil. Drench in some homemade pesto or a red sauce with Parmesan cheese to make a dish everyone will love.

Pici

(Serves 2 people)

Ingredients:

200 g flour (about 1 ½ cups flour)

100 g warm water (just under ½ cup)

1 tsp sesame oil

Other Ingredients:

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

2 teaspoons Gochugaru chili flakes

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 ½ teaspoons sugar

1 lime

2 tablespoons of vegetable or peanut oil

2-3 chopped scallions

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

Optional: 8-10 medium shrimp

Directions:

Pile the flour on your counter or in a mixing bowl. With the bottom of a cup, you can create a deep well in the center. Pour in the warm water and sesame oil and let it sit for a minute or two as the flour and water start to interact.

If you are doing it on the counter, bring tiny bits of flour from the inside of the rim into the water and mix gently. Keep doing this until the liquid center becomes thicker and won’t spill. Bring larger amounts of the flour into the center, and cut it into the wetter portions. Start to use your hands to grab all the contents and start smashing them together until it forms a shaggy dough ball. If you are using a mixer, use a dough hook attachment and mix until all of the ingredients are incorporated.

The pici dough needs a 10-minute knead, which I always do by hand. Using your upper body strength, press down, stretch, refold, and turn your dough. Early on, it will look like a mess with a lot of bumps and irregularities. At 10 minutes, you should have a nice, smooth dough ball. Put it in a sealed plastic bag to rest for a minimum of 30 minutes, or up to two hours.

Remove the dough and place on your counter. With a rolling pin, thin the dough until it’s about ¼-inch thick and in a rectangle shape. From here, you can place a damp paper towel over the top so the dough does not dry out.

The hand-rolling works best on a very large wooden cutting board. If you don’t have that, just roll them out on your counter. If you are using your counter, you may need to brush the top of the pici dough with a bit of sesame oil.

To roll out the pici, cut a 1/8-inch section of the dough across the short side of the dough rectangle. Place on the cutting board or other surface and start rolling with both hands from the center on to the ends. The final noodles should be smaller in circumference than a pencil. They will plump up some when cooked. Place finished pici on a parchment-lined, flour-dusted baking tray to prevent sticking.

Chop your ginger and your garlic and put them in a pile. With some kosher salt on top of the ginger and garlic, take the sharp edge of your knife at an angle and scrape the ingredients together making a paste. In a mug, put your soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, a pinch of salt, and half a juice of lime and mix well. Get a pot of salted boiling water going. Pre-heat a non-stick pan on medium-low heat.

Put your pici in the boiling water for 2-3 minutes. While it boils, lightly sauté your gochugaru chili, and ginger and garlic paste in your non-stick pan, being careful not to burn the chili or paste.

When the pici is cooked, take ½ cup of the pasta water, place in your mug with the other ingredients, and mix well. Drain your pici and place directly into the sauté pan. Dump the contents of the mug into the sauté pan and increase the heat to high as you gently stir the noodles to thicken the sauce. When the sauce starts to thicken, turn off the heat and throw in the chopped scallion and sesame seeds.

Plate your noodles with grilled shrimp skewers, more scallion and sesame seeds, and some lime wedges.