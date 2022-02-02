A Taste of Tuscany in uptown Butte

Sonia Lewelling had me at hello. Her infectious smile said it all as she grasped my hand to greet me. My husband Ed and I had driven over from Helena to dine at her Italian restaurant in Butte, La Casa Toscana. I instinctively knew we were in for some delicious Italian fare.

Sonia was born in Texas, but when her dad was deployed to Vietnam, her mom took the family back to her hometown of Florence, Italy. Sonia grew up in this northern Italian city where she graduated from a culinary school. She would meet and marry a physician, and together they landed in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his practice. Sonia served as the chief operating officer of urgent care facilities in Scottsdale for 20+ years.

The family found their lives too hectic with the pace of Scottsdale, raising three kids, and attending to their careers. A medical convention in Montana was their first foray into Big Sky Country. They factored in some time to explore the state, and Sonia tells me what impressed them the most about Montana was no speed limits. I remember those days! They eventually sold their businesses in Scottsdale and settled in Anaconda.

At this point, Sonia no longer had the heart to be involved in the medical field. Her culinary degree had remained dormant for so many years. Her husband said, “You have a knack for food. I bet you could really wake up Montana.” With his encouragement, she opened La Casa Toscana in 2014, a tiny eatery with four tables in Anaconda.

Feeling the need to expand, she purchased a building in uptown Butte that previously housed a furniture store and went to work transforming it into an elegant Italian restaurant that opened in 2019. Butte has always been a melting pot of cultures, so it isn’t surprising to see an Italian eatery come to life. You would never guess how elegant and Tuscan-like the interior is from the nondescript exterior. The front half of the restaurant serves as a bar with a few tables, while the back half is more of a formal dining area. A stone wall with a fireplace insert serves as a divider between the two sections. There is a separate room for private dining that can seat 10, and work is underway to create a wine cellar. A combination of rustic Tuscan colors, textured walls adorned with paintings and photos, and soft lighting work together to create an atmosphere oozing of warmth. The brilliant gold-colored bathroom sinks were imported from Italy and are definitely worth checking out.

Sonia’s goal is to give everyone who enters Las Casa Toscana an epic experience, not only from the food perspective, but also from the ambiance and warmth emanated by both Sonia and her staff. Customers can expect exceptional cuisine served in a welcoming environment. As we dined, I watched as Sonia moved between the kitchen and the tables, greeting and chatting up her guests. She is keen on putting everyone in a good mood, assuring they leave happy. She worked her magic on us, having driven over on a cold January day with snow flurries in the air, but departing for home very delighted with our visit.

The dining is prix fixe, with four-course dinners ranging from $43 to $65, including an appetizer, salad, main course (customer’s choice), and dessert. Each week the main entree changes, but guests can typically choose from a meat, vegetarian, chicken or fish entrée.

La Casa Toscana specials during the week include Wine Wednesdays, where customers get 50% off wine, and Thursdays, their Prime Rib and Jazz nights, featuring locals Jerry Kennedy and Ainsley Sevier crooning out the tunes. The choices for the week we dined were Beef Lasagna Della Nona, Lobster Ravioli with Grilled Shrimp, Prime Rib, Pappardelle with Wild Mushroom Sauce, and Elk Ravioli with Marinara and Capers. Sonia likes to incorporate “Montana” into her dishes using moose, buffalo and elk. Many of Sonia’s recipes have been handed down through her family. Her parents recently moved to Butte. Her 80-year-old mom can sometimes be found in the kitchen, her hands carefully crafting ravioli.

There are a handful of appetizers to choose along with the four-course dinners. These include oysters, cocktail shrimp, Italian meatballs in a marinara sauce, Tuscany seafood medley (clams, mussels, shrimp and tomato chunks), and arancini (small rice balls with Mozzarella served over marinara sauce). There is a full-service bar, along with an excellent selection of wines, many from Italy.

For starters, our antipasto platter was almost a meal in itself. The platter included prosciutto, salami, goat cheese with jam, buratta, pesto and focaccia. The house-made focaccia was my favorite, being light and airy, with a springy texture. Ed opted for oysters as an appetizer, which I cannot stomach! The lobster ravioli was divine, with pillows of house-made pasta filled with a velvety lobster mix. Since I’m not a big drinker, I ordered the La Vita Di Mojito, a mix of Watermelon Red Bull, mint, and freshly made sour and simple syrup. It was refreshing and colorful!

Next door to La Casa Toscana is Sonia’s Gelateria & Pasticceria Fiorentina, open during the warm season. Look for mouthwatering desserts, such as cannoli, cream puffs, and tiramisu. Sonia’s house-made gelato includes a version made with Orphan Girl Bourbon Cream Liqueur, produced locally at Headframe Spirits. Sounds like a trip back to Butte to sample!

We nibbled on a delicate limoncello three-layer cake for our final course, listening to Ainsley sing the Tennessee Waltz. Our bellies were full, and our hearts warmed by the care of La Casa’s staff. Sometimes there are moments when all seems right with the world.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

