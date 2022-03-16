A traditional St. Patrick's day meal

Tomorrow, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day and that means a celebration for many, whether they are Irish or not. Butte will have its famous parade again this year and green beer will be flowing. Irish-themed food will be served in many homes and food establishments, and green will be the color of the day. Corned beef and cabbage is one of the most traditional foods that will be served and following is a recipe that gives you a quicker way to prepare the meal.

Instant Pot Guinness Corned Beef

Normally corned beef requires a long slow cooking time, but that time can really be reduced through the use of the Instant Pot, the electric pressure cooker that is in many households now. By cooking the beef brisket under pressure you can cut the cooking time to 90 minutes and the meat is fall-apart tender and full of flavor. The cabbage, carrots and potatoes are cooked in the remaining broth for just 5 minutes under pressure. This recipe uses packaged coleslaw mix rather than cabbage wedges and carrots, but my recommendation is to cut one-half head cabbage into thick slices and add 1 cup baby carrots along with the potatoes and onions instead. The coleslaw mix saves time, but under pressure it gets very soft.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

1½ cups water

1 (12 oz.) can or bottle dark beer (such as Guinness)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 (3 – 3½ lb.) corned beef brisket, with spice packet

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 (14 oz.) package shredded coleslaw mix or ½ head cabbage cut in thick slices and 1 cup baby carrots

5 small red potatoes, quartered

1 onion, peeled and cut into slices

Directions:

Stir together water, beer and garlic in an electric multi-cooker; insert a metal trivet. Trim fat from brisket. Rub brisket all over with brown sugar; arrange on trivet. Sprinkle with spice packet. Close and lock lid. Select High Pressure and set timer for 90 minutes. Allow about 15 minutes for pressure to build. After cooking time has been completed, let pressure release naturally, about 15 minutes. Transfer brisket to a rimmed baking sheet and cover with foil; let rest for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, remove trivet and add coleslaw mix, (or sliced cabbage and carrots), onion and potatoes to pot. Close and lock lid. Select High Pressure and set timer for 5 minutes. Release pressure using quick release method. Serve vegetables with brisket. Source: “Allrecipes,” February/March 2022.

Reuben Sandwiches

It is hard to beat a good Reuben sandwich, and St. Patrick’s Day would be a perfect time to try this recipe. Prepared in the slow cooker, it develops its’ flavor and tenderness cooking in sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Served on toasted rye bread with Swiss cheese, this will probably be your favorite way to enjoy a Reuben.

(Makes 8 sandwiches)

Ingredients:

1 (2 – 3lb.) corned beef brisket with spice packet

1 (14 – 16 oz.) can or jar sauerkraut, drained

½ cup Thousand Island salad dressing

16 slices rye bread, toasted

8 slices Swiss cheese (about 6 oz.)

Thousand Island salad dressing (optional)

Dill pickle slices (optional)

Directions:

The night before, trim fat from corned beef brisket. If necessary, cut brisket to fit in removable crockery liner of a 3½ or 4-quart slow cooker. Place brisket in the liner. Sprinkle spices from the packet evenly over the brisket; rub in with your fingers. Cover and refrigerate overnight. The next day, let the liner stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Place liner in slow cooker. Add sauerkraut; drizzle the ½ cup salad dressing over all. Cover and cook on Low 12 hours or on High for 6 hours. Remove brisket to a cutting board. Thinly slice brisket across the grain. Return sliced brisket to cooker and stir to mix with cooking liquid. Using a slotted spoon, spoon corned beef mixture onto half of the toasted bread slices and top with cheese. If desired, place sandwiches under broiler 3–4-inches from heat for 1–2 minutes or until cheese melts. If desired, drizzle with additional salad dressing and top with pickle slices. Top with additional bread slices. Source: Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, “Slow Cooker,” Spring 2016.

Chocolate Stout Woopie Pies

Of course you need a special dessert to top off your Irish meal, so how about enjoying these chocolate Woopie Pies made with Stout. The most famous Irish Stout beer is Guinness, but you can use any variety of Stout. Beer deepens the flavor of chocolate.

(Makes 15 Woopie Pies)

Ingredients for Cookies:

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup packed light brown sugar

4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, at room temp.

1 large egg

1/3 cup low-fat milk

¼ cup stout beer

Ingredients for Filling:

2 oz. cream cheese, at room temp.

¼ cup confectioner’s sugar, sifted

½ cup marshmallow crème

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In large bowl, using electric mixer, beat brown sugar and butter until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg. Alternately, add flour mixture and milk, then stout, mixing just until incorporated. Drop level tablespoons of batter onto prepared baking sheets, spacing 2-inches apart. Bake until tops are set and spring back when lightly pressed, 6 to 8 minutes. Let cool on baking sheets 5 minutes, then transfer to cooling rack and cool completely. While cookies cool, make filling. Using electric mixer beat cream cheese until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add confectioner’s sugar and beat until fluffy. Fold in marshmallow crème and beat until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Cover and refrigerate at least 20 minutes before using. When ready to serve, spread filling unto half of cookies and top with remaining cookies. Source: “Good Housekeeping,” March 2022.

Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.

