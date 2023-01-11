You can't rely on a song for a menu, but Dinah Shore's 1946 hit, "Shoo Fly Pie and Apple Pan Dowdy," is irresistible. Forget the Shoo Fly Pie, a molasses and crumbs concoction that should be listed as a controlled substance. But Apple Pan Dowdy is a delight. Embarking on a New Year I felt like cooking something new, that I'd never tried before. Dinah's catchy tune popped into my head. My Maw used to sing that song, but I don't recall her ever cooking the "Dowdy."

There are lots of Apple Pan Dowdy recipes online. I opted for the simplest, a good decision. If you have kids who show an interest in baking, this is a dandy way to get them into the kitchen. Why? Kids love to destroy order. You bake the Dowdy, then tear it up! That makes it essentially fail proof, another virtue.

All you need is a basic double pie crust recipe. Or buy one in the store, but then you and your kid won't have the pleasure of making a crust, fun itself. Go thebakingwizard.com and type in "pie crust." It's simple, there is a video, and it's quick and good. Let the crust chill in the fridge for at least an hour.

The filling is simple: peel, core and slice up about 10 apples: half of which should be firm, such as Honey Crisp, but the rest can be juicier — I used plain old Macs. Toss them with a 1/2 cup of sugar, 1/4 tsps of salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg (I sub erythritol for the sugar).

In a small saucepan boil up 1/2 cup of maple syrup with 1/4 cup of water and set aside to cool. Sounds like a lot of syrup, but maple is lower in sugar impact than, say, molasses or corn syrup. Honey is also a better alternative.

About this time preheat the oven to 425 F. Butter or spray an 8x8 inch baking dish, 2 inches deep. Roll out the chilled bottom crust to 12x12 inches and fit it into the pan, right up the sides and leaving a bit of overhang. Dump the apples in. I added a handful of dried cherries (unsweetened).

Pour the topping sauce over the apple mixture and dot the filling with 3 tbsps of butter chunks. Fit the rolled out upper crust on top and seal it to the bottom crust by brushing that overhanging lower crust with water and pressing the top crust with the tines of a fork. Trim off the excess. Brush the top crust with whole milk and sprinkle with sugar (I use erythritol).

Bake the Dowdy on a pan set on the lowest rack position for 45 minutes, reduce heat to 325 F and bake for 10 minutes or more if the crust isn't golden brown. Cool on a rack for five minutes.

Now comes the fun part, kids. Slash that crust up, in two-inch squares or more chaotic pieces cutting right down through that bottom crust and up the sides. With a narrow spatula, or just a fork and spoon, tumble up the bottom and push down the crusty top ... just mess that thing up!

Let it sit until just barely warm. That will get the juices to set and soak that crust. And now it's ready to eat ... with ice cream, whipped cream, or as is. It is soooo good!

As Dinah sings: "... Apple Pan Dowdy/ Makes your eyes light up/ Your tummy say `Howdy,'/ I never get enough of that wonderful stuff!"

Next? Nat King Cole's "Frim Fram Sauce"!