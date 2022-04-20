Asparagus recipes for spring

Asparagus is a popular vegetable we look forward to enjoying each spring. It is available in all the produce departments now, and as soon as the tender shoots of the wild asparagus begin to emerge from the ground, people are returning to their favorite spots to pick it.

When I was the Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent I could always tell when the wild asparagus was emerging. I would receive calls from those who had managed to find and pick some and they had questions on how to preserve it. Asparagus pickers are very protective of their favorite spots and will not divulge the location of them. When picking asparagus along the ditch banks though, it is important to pick it before the ditch banks are sprayed for weeds. Asparagus is a nutritious vegetable and is a great source of folate and vitamin K in particular. It is rich in antioxidants and fiber, and is also low in calories. It can be prepared in a variety of ways, including steaming, grilling, roasting, in soups, in casserole dishes, sauteing, pickled, etc. Now, when it is so plentiful, is a good time to freeze some to enjoy for later use as well.

One-Pot Asparagus and Angel Hair Pasta

Seasonal spring veggies are what we tend to be drawn to when spring finally arrives. Primavera is a way to enjoy a mix of these vegetables and this selection is a way for you to get a nutritious meal on the table quickly. The sauce is light and lends good flavor without adding a lot of calories. If you feel you would like to have more protein in the dish, shredded cooked chicken could be added.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium yellow squash, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise

1 large red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 (32 oz.) carton vegetable broth

½ cup dry white wine

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ (16-oz.) package angel hair pasta

2½ cups chopped fresh asparagus

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

In a large Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add squash, bell pepper, onion and garlic; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in broth, wine, salt, black pepper and red pepper; bring to a boil. Add pasta; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender, about 10 minutes, adding asparagus and peas during last 3 minutes of cooking. Stir in cheese and parsley. Serve immediately. Source: “Cooking With Paula Deen,” March/April 2022.

Creamy Asparagus Soup

Asparagus soup is one of my favorite ways to use asparagus. It does not require a lot of preparation and is so quick and easy to puree with the use of an immersion blender. I sometimes add additional vegetables, such as chopped red pepper and spring peas. Using cream cheese spread in this version makes it particularly creamy. Make extra batches to freeze.

(Makes 6 servings, 1 cup each)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1½ pounds asparagus spears, trimmed, chopped

2½ cups fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 tub (10 oz.) Philadelphia cream cheese spread

Directions:

Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat. Add onions; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add asparagus, garlic, and broth; stir. Bring to a boil; cover. Simmer on medium-low heat 15 minutes, or until asparagus is very tender. Blend asparagus mixture in batches in blender until smooth, or puree with the use of an immersion blender. Return to saucepan. Whisk in cream cheese spread; cook and stir on medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. If necessary, add a little milk to reach desired consistency. If desired cook additional asparagus tips to use as a garnish on top of the soup. Source: “Kraft Food & Family,” Spring 2013.

Roasted Asparagus with Feta Vinaigrette

Roasted asparagus takes on another flavor with this vinaigrette that includes mint and feta. The dressing is great on any roasted vegetable as well as steak, shrimp or pork.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 small shallot, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh mint, finely chopped

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoon fresh dill, roughly chopped

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. On small rimmed baking sheet, toss asparagus with 1 tablespoon oil and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast until just tender; 8 to 12 minutes; transfer to platter. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine vinegar, shallot and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Let sit, tossing occasionally, until asparagus is done. Stir remaining tablespoon oil into shallot, then gently toss with mint and feta. Spoon over asparagus and sprinkle with salt. Source: “Good Housekeeping,” April 2021.

Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Skillet

This skillet dinner showcases the asparagus along with mushrooms and chicken. Pounding the chicken breasts to flatten them helps them cook more quickly, and provides more surface area to pick up the flavors from browning. If desired, you can add some chopped onion to the skillet with the mushrooms and garlic when cooking those if desired.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (8 oz.) package button mushrooms, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into thirds

4 (6 oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to an even thickness

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1/3 cup white wine

2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups hot cooked rice

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon each oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add asparagus; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden and asparagus is bright green and crisp tender, about 3 minutes more. Remove from skillet. Season chicken with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. In the same skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon each butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken, cook 5 to 7 minutes per side, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest parts registers 165 degrees. Remove chicken from skillet and slice into strips. Stir wine, parsley, basil, oregano, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt into skillet. Simmer over medium heat 30 seconds. Stir in mushrooms and asparagus; cook until heated through. Serve with chicken strips and cooked rice. If desired top with grated Parmesan cheese. Source: “AllRecipes,” April/May, 2022.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0