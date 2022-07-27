Baking bread good for mental health

The process of baking bread can be therapeutic and good for your mental health.

Watch what happens when you combine flour, yeast, maybe a little sugar and salt with warm water, and then let it set in a warm place for a while. It takes on a life of its own, growing and becoming a glob of dough that can be shaped and baked into a delicious loaf of bread.

With the recent focus on mental health, it seems like a good time to think about how working the dough might benefit our mental health. I recently saw a review of a new recipe book, “Breadsong” by Kitty and Al Tait, a daughter/father duo from England, that tells the story of how Kitty, a 14-year-old girl was able to journey out of her severe depression and open her own bakery with her dad, through the process of baking bread.

Kitty’s depression was so severe she had not been able to attend school and frequently was unable to get out of bed. Her parents had tried therapy and different kinds of activities to stimulate her and bring her out of her depression, but with no success.

One morning she was in the kitchen with her dad while he was baking bread. When she looked at the bubbly mass of dough that had been on the counter proofing all night, it struck her that it was like her brain and she started to develop an interest in the process of how this scraggly mass that had been on the counter the night before, could have become so alive.

This interest grew and she began to bake bread and then sell it. She has gone so far now that as a twenty-two year old they have a thriving bakery with many loyal customers. She has developed many recipes of her own, including artisan breads, sourdough, sweet rolls, and regular yeast breads that are all found in the book. Even recipes for crackers, pastries, and cookies are included.

The following recipe for “Overnight Focaccia” is one from the book and is made using the dough from the “Miracle Overnight Loaf” that began the whole recovery process for Kitty.

Overnight Focaccia

(Makes 1 loaf)

Ingredients:

4 cups bread flour

1 1/4 teaspoons fine sea sat

1 teaspoon instant dried yeast

1 1/3 cups lukewarm water

A good slug of olive oil or rapeseed oil

A handful of rosemary needles

A good pinch of flaky sea salt

Directions:

Sift the flour into a large mixing bowl and add the salt and yeast. Stir everything together using either a sturdy spoon or your hands. Bit by bit gently mix in the lukewarm water until a shaggy dough forms. Kitty and her dad call this the Scooby dough in homage to Scooby Doo. Place a damp kitchen towel or shower cap over the rim of the bowl and leave it in a cozy (draft-free) place to proof for 12–16 hours, overnight is best. The time will transform your scrappy, dull, dough into a bubbly live creature of its own. (This is the part that really got Kitty’s attention and started her thinking about her brain.) Transfer your bubbly dough onto a well-oiled piece of parchment paper lining a smallish rectangular roasting pan (6 x 8-inches); spread it evenly to a thickness of 2 inches and rub a little of the olive or rapeseed oil over its belly. Leave it in a warm place to proof for 2 hours. You could cover it if you want, but the oily surface should prevent a skin forming. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Drizzle a little more oil over the top of the dough and then, using your fingertips, gently dimple the surface. Sprinkle over some rosemary needles and flaky sea salt. Bake in the hot oven for 20 – 25 minutes or until crisp and golden. As soon as the focaccia is out of the oven, brush it with more oil. Lift the focaccia out of the pan and leave on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Serve sliced laterally and filled for slab sandwiches or break off sections and dip in olive oil mixed with balsamic vinegar. Source: “Bread Song”, Kitty and Al Tait.

Wild Rice Bread

(Makes 2 loaves)

When I was in Wisconsin for a wedding in June, I was staying at a resort in the north woods. We had breakfast in the lodge the last morning we were there and I was surprised to see wild rice French toast on the menu. I had never thought of using wild rice to make bread so decided I would try it. It was delicious, and made me want to make the wild rice bread when I got home. I used one of my basic bread recipes and added some cooked wild rice to the dough. I was very pleased with the result. It makes terrific toast as well as using it for sandwiches and the French toast. It isn’t easy to find just wild rice in the grocery stores but is available if you order online. You can also use a wild rice blend with brown rice.

Ingredients:

1 package dry yeast

2 cups warm water

1/4 cup nonfat dry milk

3 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 cup whole wheat flour

3 1/2-4 cups all-purpose unbleached flour

1/2 cup cooked wild rice (or wild rice blend)

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons softened butter

Directions:

Dissolve yeast in warm water in a large mixing bowl; add dry milk and dissolve. Let mixture set for about 10 minutes for the yeast to begin to bubble. Add the honey and the whole wheat flour. Add the butter, wild rice, salt, and enough all-purpose flour to make a thick batter. Beat for 2 minutes with an electric mixer at medium-high speed. Using a dough hook with an electric mixer or a wooden spoon, mix in enough flour to make a soft dough. Turn out onto a lightly floured board and knead gently for 8 to 10 minutes. Place dough in a lightly greased bowl, turn once to grease top. Cover and place in a warm place to rise until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour. Punch down and turn out onto a lightly floured board. Let rest about 5 minutes; divide into 2 pieces. Shape each section into a loaf and place in a greased loaf pan. Cover and let rise until doubled in bulk, about 30 to 45 minutes. Bake in a preheated 375 degree oven until done, about 35–45 minutes. Remove from pans and let cool on a wire rack.